All hail the undisputed queens of the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

Billie Eilish and Lizzo made history on Wednesday by completing the GRAMMYs Grand Slam together -- that is, each was nominated in the four biggest categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Two artists had never done so in the same year.

Previously, only 10 artists had ever been nominated in all four General Field awards in the same year, including Cyndi Lauper in 1985, Mariah Carey in 1991, Amy Winehouse in 2008 and most recently, Sam Smith in 2015.

Wednesday's nominations prove that Lizzo's reign isn't letting up anytime soon. With eight GRAMMY nomination, she is the most-nominated artist of the year. In addition to the big four, she is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Truth Hurts"), Best R&B Performance ("Exactly How I Feel" featuring Gucci Mane), Best R&B Performance ("Jerome") and Best Urban Contemporary Album.



Eilish, meanwhile, collected a total of six nominations, including for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Bad Guy") and Best Pop Vocal Album. In addition to making GRAMMYs history alongside Lizzo, 17-year-old Eilish is the youngest artist to ever achieve this feat, a fact she couldn't quite believe when ET's Keltie Knight sat down with her at the GRAMMY Museum in September.

"I could have bet you money that would never happen," Eilish said. "I still haven't thought about it. I don't think I will be on stage, you know? I think it's so weird when people think they're going to be huge. God, that's so weird. I never in a million years would have thought this sh*t would happen."

As for how many Golden Gramophones each lady will actually take home, tune in to the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, airing live on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2020: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

2020 GRAMMYs: Meet All of the Best New Artist Nominees

Rosalía Teases Upcoming Billie Eilish Collaboration: 'It Was Amazing Chemistry' (Exclusive)

Lizzo on Rihanna Sliding Into Her DMs and Collaborating With Justin Timberlake! (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish on Turning 18 and Potential GRAMMY Nominations (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery