Rosalía can't wait for fans to hear her new music with Billie Eilish.

The 26-year-old Spanish singer spoke with ET's Denny Directo at the Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, where she opened up about her upcoming collaboration with Eilish.

"We've been in the studio and we enjoyed making music together and I hope that we find more time to finish what we started," she shared. "We started something…and that's it."

While their project hasn’t been completed, Rosalía added that "in the studio, I always try to write as free as possible. And with her, it was amazing chemistry and I can't wait [to finish what we started]."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for LARAS

The two artists first teased a possible collab in March, sharing a photo of themselves in the studio.

"Can’t wait to finish our song 🖤 compartir contigo en el estudio o verte ayer actuar me inspira sooo much, love you B," Rosalía wrote on Twitter, which got fans hyped up.

Can’t wait to finish our song 🖤 compartir contigo en el estudio o verte ayer actuar me inspira sooo much, love you B pic.twitter.com/TxV3J7D1QQ — R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) March 10, 2019

2019 has been an amazing year for the "Malamente" singer, who is nominated for five awards. "I feel so grateful. So happy."

Rosalía is also set to take the stage at the 20th annual celebration."It's a moment to celebrate music in Spanish, in many different ways because every artist has a different point of view and I think a lot of artists are celebrating their roots and that’s amazing," she said of the night. "And I feel very grateful that I can perform with my songs and tonight is going to be very special."

This week, ET also caught up with Ricky Martin, who is hosting the awards show, where he teased what fans can expect from the 20th-anniversary celebration.

Watch the video below for more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Latin GRAMMY Awards 2019: Watch ET Live on the Red Carpet

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: The Winners List

Juanes Reflects on Achieving His 'Wildest Dreams' Ahead of Latin GRAMMYs Person of the Year Honor (Exclusive)

Ricky Martin Opens Up About Music, Family and Taking on New Challenges | Full Interview Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery