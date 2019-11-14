The Latin GRAMMY Awards are almost here!

Hosted by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega, Latin music's biggest night will no doubt bring the hottest fashions and sizzling performances to the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Alejandro Sanz, Rosalía and Fonseca lead the night with the most nominations. Fan favorites like Juanes, Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra, Camila Cabello, Anitta, Sech, Bad Bunny and J Balvin are also up for awards. You'll want to keep checking here for updates on every win at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The Album of the Year category is a tough one, as its composed of a diverse group of artists including Paula Arenas (Visceral), Rubén Blades (Paraíso Road Gang), Andrés Calamaro (Cargar La Suerte), Fonseca (Agustín), Fonsi (Vida), Rosalía (El Mal Querer), Sanz (#ELDISCO), Ximena Sariñana (¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas?), Tony Succar (Más De Mi), and Yatra (Fantasía).

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMYs and during the night's telecast, Juanes will be honored with the Person of the Year award.

ET will be updating throughout the night.

Record of The Year:

"Parecen Viernes" — Marc Anthony

"Verdades Afiladas" — Andrés Calamaro

"Ahí Ahí" — Vicente García

"Kitipun" — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

"Querer Mejor" — Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara

"La Plata" — Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt

"Aute Couture" — Rosalía

"Mi Persona Favorita" — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

"No Tengo Nada" — Alejandro Sanz

"Cobarde" — Ximena Sariñana

Song of The Year:

"Calma" — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

"Desconstrução" — Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

"El País" — Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

"Kitipun" — Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

"Mi Persona Favorita" — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

"No Tengo Nada" — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

"Quédate" — Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García & Tommy Torres)

"Querer Mejor" — Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner & Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)

"Un Año" — Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)

"Ven" — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Pop Song:

"Bailar" — Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)

"Buena Para Nada" — Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"Mi Persona Favorita" — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

"Pienso En Tu Mirá" — Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

"Ven" — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

"Tenemos Que Hablar" — Bad Bunny

"Calma (Remix)" — Pedro Capó & Farruko

"Pa' Olvidarte (Remix)" — ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko Featuring Manuel Turizo

"Con Calma" — Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow

"Otro Trago" — Sech Featuring Darell

Best Urban Music Album:

Kisses — Anitta

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Mi Movimiento — De La Ghetto

19 — Feid

Sueños — Sech

Best Urban Song:

"Baila Baila Baila" — Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)

"Caliente" — J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto Featuring J Balvin)

"Con Altura" — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

"Otro Trago" — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech & Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech Featuring Darell)

"Pa' Olvidarte" — René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas & Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibTown)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Latinoamericana — Alex Anwandter

Discutible — Babasónicos

Bach — Bandalos Chinos

Prender Un Fuego — Marilina Bertoldi

Norma — Mon Laferte

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) — Andrés Cepeda

Vereda Tropical — Olga Cerpa y Mestisay

Lo Nuestro — Yelsy Heredia

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola

La Llave Del Son — Septeto Acarey

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Acústica — Albita

Contra El Viento — Kany García

Amor Presente — Leonel García

Algo Ritmos — Kevin Johansen

Intuición — Gian Marco

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Mi Persona Preferida — El Bebeto

Sigue La Dinastía... — Alex Fernández

Más Romántico Que Nunca — Vicente Fernández

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Ahora — Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album:

Por Más — Bronco

Las Canciones De La Abuela — Buyuchek

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Percepción — Intocable

Amo — La Maquinaria Norteña

Best Long Form Music Video:

"Anatomía De Un Éxodo" — Mastodonte

"Piazzolla, Los Años Del Tiburón" — Astor Piazzolla

"Hotel De Los Encuentros" — Draco Rosa

"Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy" — Alejandro Sanz

"Déjame Quererte" — Carlos Vives

For the complete list of winners, visit www.LatinGrammy.com

