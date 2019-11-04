The 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards are almost here, and ET is your go-to resource for everything about the historic 20th annual awards show.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the biggest and best in Latin Music will flock to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Artists like Bad Bunny, Alessia Cara, Sebastián Yatra, Paula Arenas, Alex Fernández, Vicente Fernández, Sech and more will take the stage with show-stopping performances, while Juanes will sing a medley of his hits while being honored as the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. Also nominated for awards this year are Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi, Camila Cabello, Anitta and J Balvin.

ET will be right here before, during and after the Latin GRAMMYs, bringing you exclusive interviews from the red carpet as well as all the memorable moments from backstage. Between the unbelievable fashion, highly anticipated performances and big wins of the night, you won't want to miss ET's coverage. Here's everything you need to know:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage?: Follow along on ET Live, by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

When Does It Start?: ET will be streaming from the red carpet starting at 3 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, and backstage starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The awards show will be broadcast live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET / PT.

Who Is Hosting?: This year's show will be hosted by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega.

Who Is Presenting?: The list of presenters has yet to be announced.

Who Is Nominated?: Alejandro Sanz leads the nominations this year with eight, followed by Rosalía with five. Fonseca also garnered nominations, as did Bad Bunny, Anthony, Yatra, Cabello, Fonsi and more. The Album of the Year category is composed of a diverse group of artists including Paula Arenas (Visceral), Rubén Blades (Paraíso Road Gang), Andrés Calamaro (Cargar La Suerte), Fonseca (Agustín), Fonsi (Vida), Rosalía (El Mal Querer), Sanz (#ELDISCO), Ximena Sariñana (¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas?), Tony Succar (Más De Mi), and Yatra (Fantasía).

Who Is Performing?: An incredible list of performers will take the stage, including Bad Bunny, Cara, Yatra, Arenas, Alex and Vicente Fernández, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana and Sech. Alejandro Fernández, Natalia Jiménez and Olga Tañón will also perform, and Mariachi Sol de México is set to accompany the Fernándezes as the musical dynasty performs together for the first time.

How Do I Follow Along?: With ET, of course! Follow @etnow on Twitter and @entertainmenttonight on Instagram to see all the biggest news and coolest pics.

