Latin GRAMMY Awards 2019: Watch ET Live on the Red Carpet

This year, the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards are a can't-miss show!

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Latin music's biggest night will be one for the books, with the biggest names coming together at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 14. ET will be streaming from the red carpet with the night's nominees, performers and more -- and from the exclusive interviews to show-stopping fashion, you're not going to want to miss a second of it.

The 20th annual Latin GRAMMYs kicks off Thursday evening, with hosts Ricky Martin and actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega. Here's what you need to know:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage?: Follow along on ET Live, by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

When Can I Watch the Stream? ET will be streaming from the red carpet starting at 3 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, and backstage starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The awards show will be broadcast live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET / PT.



Who Will Be There? Expect to see a slew of Latin music A-listers, including Bad Bunny, Sebastian Yatra, Arenas, Alejandro and Vicente Fernández, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana, Sech, Michael Peña, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Emilio Estefan, Dayanara Torres, Sofia Carson, Residente, Prince Royce, Alicia Keys, Ozuna and more.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

