The Latin GRAMMYs have found their hosts!

This year, three talented artists will take on hosting duties from the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. For the first time, Ricky Martin will emcee Latin music's hottest night, alongside actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega.

Martin made his Latin GRAMMY debut at the inaugural awards ceremony in 2000, where he delivered a spectacular performance and was nominated for two awards that night. Since then, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" crooner has won three Latin GRAMMYs.

Meanwhile, Sánchez returns as a host for the fourth time. This will be Vegas's first time hosting.

The nominations for the 20th annual awards were announced last month, with Alejandro Sanz, Rosalía and Fonseca leading the pack with the most honors. Fan favorites like Juanes, Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra, Camila Cabello, Anitta, Sech, Bad Bunny and J Balvin also received noms.

Following the nominations, Yatra spoke with ET exclusively about his nominations. He is up for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album.

"I can’t believe this," the 24-year-old singer told ET. "I’m mega excited [with] three nominations. I’m thankful for my whole team, my label Universal. I’m happy for all the other nominees and the people who have worked so hard this year, and it’s an amazing awards show. Latin music right now is at its best."

Meanwhile, Juanes, who is nominated in three categories, will be honored as the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. The 23-time Latin GRAMMY and two-time GRAMMY-winning artist will be celebrated with a star-studded gala on Nov. 13 that will feature a tribute concert with a slew of artists performing his greatest hits.

The 2019 Latin GRAMMYs will air live on Nov. 14 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Univision.

