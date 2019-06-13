Juanes to Be Honored as Person of the Year at 2019 Latin GRAMMYs

Juanes has been named the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year at this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The 23-time Latin GRAMMY and two-time GRAMMY-winning musician will be honored for his decades-long contributions to music, humanitarian efforts and uplifting and supporting emerging artists. The Latin Recording Academy is also recognizing how Juanes' work with his organization, Fundación Mi Sangre (My Blood Foundation), and efforts as co-founder of Paz Sin Fronteras (Peace Without Borders) has raised awareness for the power of peacebuilding.

"I remember attending the Latin GRAMMY nominations announcement after my first solo album was released, and becoming so overcome with emotion from the shock of hearing my name called seven times, that I had to step outside for a moment to process how my life had just changed forever," Juanes, 46, expressed in a statement. "I was blessed to win three awards that year, and The Latin Recording Academy has been a fundamental part of bringing my music to a global audience ever since. Now, I am grateful and deeply honored to learn that I will get to join such illustrious artists as Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Santana, Caetano Veloso, and more, as the Person of the Year honoree, while also helping The Latin [Recording] Academy's efforts to support future generations of new Spanish-speaking artists."

As part of the honor, Juanes will be celebrated with a star-studded gala that will feature a tribute concert with a slew of artist performing his greatest hits. The event will take place on Nov. 13 at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year recognition is awarded to musicians of Ibero American heritage in acknowledgment of their artistic achievements in the Latin music industry, their fellowship, as well as their humanitarian efforts. Past honorees include Marc Anthony, Miguel Bosé, Roberto Carlos, Plácido Domingo, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Vicente Fernández, Juan Gabriel, Ricky Martin and many more. Last year, Mexican rock band Maná became the first group to be honored as Person(s) of the Year.

ET recently caught up with Juanes as he opened up about how he enjoys working with rising artists.

"I feel so inspired to work with new artists and people that are doing something special and new and different, but I also work with the masters -- people that have been in for a long time," the Colombian crooner said. "But the last few singles I have been working with a lot of young artists. I feel very happy about it."

For more on Juanes, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Juanes on His and Alessia Cara's 'Magic' Collaboration on 'Querer Mejor' (Exclusive)

Juanes Praises Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony for Influencing His Career (Exclusive)

Juanes on Why Returning to Colombia for 'La Plata' Was an Emotional Journey (Exclusive)

Related Gallery