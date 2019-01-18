Juanes Delivers Feel Good 'La Plata' Performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

De Colombia a Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Juanes brought his signature flair and sound to the late night talk show on Thursday, where he performed his latest single, "La Plata." The new song, whose title translates to "the money" and also features newcomer Lalo Ebratt from Trapical Minds, is inspired by vallenato music, one of the most important rhythms in Colombia, as well as guasca, which is another genre from the country.

The 46-year-old singer, who received a Premio Lo Nuestro nomination for artist of the year last week, wore a black-yellow-and-grey striped shirt with black pants as he stepped on stage to give a hip-shaking performance.

Only ET was exclusively with the musician in his native Colombia where we got a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "La Plata" music video. Directed by Juan Pablo Valencia, the visual follows Juanes as he comically tries to mend his broken heart after spending all his money on one special girl.

“It's such a special thing to come to Colombia and shoot the video in my hometown with an all-Colombian crew,” said Juanes, who grew up in Medellín during the height of Pablo Escobar's reign. “Fifteen years ago it was not possible to do this, so it's incredible [to see how] Colombia [is changing]. I feel so happy, it's especially emotional for me.”

See more in the video above.

Get more Latinx news on ET MAS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Juanes' New Music Video ‘La Plata’ Will Make You Swoon Over the Colombian Superstar

Juanes on Why Returning to Colombia for 'La Plata' Was an Emotional Journey (Exclusive)

Juanes Returns to His Hometown in Colombia for 'La Plata' Music Video (Exclusive)

Related Gallery