Juanes is back with a vallenato hit!

The 46-year-old singer released the music video for his new single, “La Plata,” on Thursday and it’s as bold and colorful as you would expect from the Colombian singer. The new song, the name of which translates to “the money,” features newcomer Lalo Ebratt from Trapical Minds.

Directed by Juan Pablo Valencia, the video follows Juanes as he comically tries to mend his broken heart after spending all his money on one special girl.

“The vibe of this video is [dictated by] the song. It’s a very happy song, inspired by vallenato music, one of our most important rhythms in Colombia, and also guasca, which is another genre from this area,” Juanes told ET exclusively while on the set of his music video in Medellin, Colombia.

“It's such a special thing to come to Colombia and shoot the video in my hometown with an all-Colombian crew,” he added. “Fifteen years ago it was not possible to do this, so it's incredible [to see how] Colombia [is changing]. I feel so happy, it's especially emotional for me.”

“When I come to Medellín, I just breathe the air and it makes me travel through [time],” he said. “Medellín is always surrounded by those memories about music, [being] with my friends -- rehearsing and doing shows, [going to] school, so I just love to come back and see my mother, my brothers, my sister and my friends.”

