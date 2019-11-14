Juanes brought the house down at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The Colombian singer was honored with the Latin Recording Academy's prestigious Person of the Year award at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday -- and to celebrate, he performed a medley of some of his greatest hits.

Juanes, who has been nominated for over 20 Latin GRAMMYs over the course of his career, got things started with a rendition of his song, "Fijate Bien." He then sang "Querer Mejor," "A Dios Le Pido," "Bonita," and finally "Camisa Negra."

In addition to celebrating Juanes' iconic music, the Person of the Year award also recognizes his support of emerging artists and his humanitarian efforts. Juanes' work with his organization, Fundación Mi Sangre (My Blood Foundation), and efforts as co-founder of Paz Sin Fronteras (Peace Without Borders) has raised awareness for the power of peacebuilding.

Metallica's Lars Ulrich surprised Juanes when he took the stage after the singer's performance. "Eres mi amigo," Ulrich said before presenting Juanes with his Person of the Year award.

"First of all, I want to tell you man, one of the reason I'm making music is because of you guys... you guys changed my life," an adorably Juanes shocked said. The father of three then thanked his team, his family and Colombia. "I love you."

In an interview with ET on Wednesday, Juanes -- who won Best New Artist at the Latin GRAMMYs in 2001 -- said this new honor is a full-circle moment for him.

"[I] never [thought this would happen], even in my wildest dreams," he shared. "I never thought it was going to be like this, so I feel very happy and I just love music so much."



"I've been making music since I was a kid, so for me, this is just like a dream come true," Juanes reflected.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Juanes Reflects on Achieving His 'Wildest Dreams' Ahead of Latin GRAMMYs Person of the Year Honor (Exclusive)

Juanes on the Legacy of 'Love' He Wants to Leave Behind for His Kids (Exclusive)

Juanes to Be Honored as Person of the Year at 2019 Latin GRAMMYs

Juanes Talks Achieving His 'Wildest Dreams' Ahead of Latin GRAMMYs Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery