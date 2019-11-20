Awards

GRAMMYs 2020: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

By John Boone‍
Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Lizzo
Is your favorite album up for top honors at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards?

The Recording Academy unveiled their full list of nominees on Wednesday, anointing a new class of Album of the Year contenders. With the pool expanded to eight nominees, this year's race includes heavy hitters like Ariana Grande (thank u, next) and Lizzo (Cuz I Love You), with a few surprises to keep things interesting.

The GRAMMYs got a bit alternative this year, rounding out the category with nominations for Bon Iver (i,i), Lana Del Rey (Norman F**king Rockwell!) and Vampire Weekend (Father of the Bride), along with a nod for last year's Best New Artist nominee H.E.R. (I Used to Know Her)

Whether you're revisiting one of your favorite records or in the market to stream something new, ET has compiled all the potential Albums of the Year below. Get to listening, before one is crowned the Album of the Year.

Bon Iver, i, i

bon iver i i album cover
Jagjaguwar

Lana Del Rey, Norman F**king Rockwell!

lana del rey norman f rockwell album cover
Polydor/Interscope

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

billie eilish when we all fall asleep where to we go album cover
Darkroom/Interscope

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

ariana grande thank u next album cover
Republic

H.E.R., I Used to Know Her

h.e.r. i used to know her album cover
RCA

Lil Nas X, 7

lil nas x 7 album cover
Columbia

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

lizzo cuz i love you album cover
Nice Life/Atlantic

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

vampire weekend father of the bride album cover
Spring Snow/Columbia

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

