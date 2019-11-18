The 2019 American Music Awards are just days away.

This year's biggest and brightest artists will come together on Sunday to celebrate what a year it's been for music. Stars like Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Green Day, Kesha, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Thomas Rhett and more will also gather at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live for the world's biggest fan-voted awards show.

ET is your go-to resource for all things AMAs, as we'll be on the scene with the biggest stars for the night's biggest moments. From the hottest performances to touching acceptance speeches, you won't want to miss ET's coverage. Here's everything you need to know:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage?: Follow along on ET Live, by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

When Does It Start?: The awards show will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Who Is Hosting?:Ciara will emcee the awards show this year.

Who Is Presenting?: The list of presenters has yet to be announced.

Who Is Nominated?: Malone leads the list of nominees this year, with seven nods. Ariana Grande and first-time nominee Billie Eilish follow with six nominations each, while Taylor Swift is set to receive the Artist of the Decade award. Swift could also break a big record this year for most AMA wins of all time; she's already won 23 AMAs throughout her career.

Who Is Performing?: The show has an all-star lineup this year, with acts like the Jonas Brothers, Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Rhett and Shania Twain taking the stage. Following back-and-forth drama with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of her former record label, Big Machine, Swift will also perform a medley of her hits.

How Do I Follow Along?: With ET, of course! Follow @etnow on Twitter and @entertainmenttonight on Instagram.

See more in the video below.

