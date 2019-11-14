The feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun is far from over.

The Lover songstress took to Twitter on Thursday, where she penned a lengthy statement claiming that Braun, who owns her former record label, Big Machine, as well as Scott Borchetta, who runs the label, are banning her from performing her older hits at the American Music Awards later this month.

Swift, who is being honored at this year's AMAs with the Artist of the Decade Award, told her fans in the message that she's "been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show."

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," she wrote.

Swift also revealed that Nextflix has "created a documentary about my life for the past few years" but that Borchetta and Braun "have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film."

Swift went on the claim that Borchetta told her reps that Big Machine Records will give the approval "only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun."

"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished," Swift stated. "This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help."

Swift then implored her fans to "let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."

"Scooter also manages several artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work. Please ask them for help with this," Swift said. "I'm hoping that maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote."

Among the numerous artists Braun represents are Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, to name a few of his highest-profile clients, although Swift does not refer to any other artists by name in her post.

"I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it," she concluded. "I've tried to work this out privately through my team, but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I'm planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark."

"I love you guys and I thought you should know what's been going on," Swift added.

ET has reached out to Braun's rep, Big Machine, Netflix and the AMAs for comment.

For more on the ongoing drama between the singer, Braun, and her former record label, check out the video below.

