ET Is at the 2019 AMAs: Here's How to Watch Our Coverage

The 2019 American Music Awards are almost here -- and ET's got you covered.

The biggest names in music will come together at the Microsoft Center at L.A. Live. to honor the year's best music and accomplished artists. ET will be on the red carpet with the night's nominees, performers and more -- and from the exclusive interviews to show-stopping fashion, you're not going to want to miss a second of it.



The 47th Annual AMAs kicks off on Sunday, and ET Live will be streaming our coverage as soon as we wrap on the carpet. Here's what you need to know:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage?: You can watch ET Live on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, or find us on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET Live is also available as a live streaming channel within your CBS All Access subscription service available on all devices and platforms, as well as within CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming service. The best part -- all of this is free!

When Can I Watch? ET will be on the red carpet on Wednesday afternoon and streaming interviews starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The awards show will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. ET will also be streaming a post-show celebrating the night's biggest moments starting at 11 p.m. PT.



Who Will Be There? Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Green Day, Kesha, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Thomas Rhett and more will all be in attendance at the awards show.

Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Monday for more exclusive coverage from the AMAs.

