Jonas Brothers to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

Jonas Brothers are getting ready to take the AMAs by storm!

On Friday, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced that Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be performing remotely as part of the 2019 American Music Awards later this month.

The guys' AMAs performance will be telecast from the sold-out Boston stop of their Happiness Begins Tour and will mark the first time they've performed together during the show since 2008. Nick performed solo at the show twice previously -- in 2015 and 2017 -- and was nominated for Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock in 2015.

The group -- who took home the T-Mobile Breakthrough Artist award at the 2008 ceremony -- are nominated for Favorite Duo/Group and Favorite Song in the Pop/Rock category this year.

Jonas Brothers will join other A-list performers including Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain at the Ciara-hosted show.

Taylor Swift, who will take home the Artist of the Decade award this year, is also set to take the stage. That particular performance, however, seems to be in question now, as Swift recently took to social media to claim that her former label, Big Machine Records, is preventing her from performing a medley of her hits at the show and stalling production on a planned Netflix documentary.

In a statement to ET, the label denied that they've told Swift she can't perform. "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special," the statement read in part. "In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere."

In a statement to ET, Swift's spokeswoman refuted Big Machine's statement, writing, "Scott Borchetta, CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix."

"Please notice in Big Machine’s statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post," Swift's statement added.

ET has reached out to reps for Scooter Braun, Borchetta, and Swift, as well as the AMAs and Netflix, for comment.

The 2019 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

In the meantime, here's an exclusive look inside the Jonas Brothers' tour:

