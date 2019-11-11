Shania Twain is ready to take the 2019 American Music Awards!

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer will perform at the awards show later this month, marking her first time on the AMAs stage in 16 years. Twain, who has won five American Music Awards throughout her career, will perform a medley of her greatest hits.

Twain joins previously-announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Thomas Rhett. Taylor Swift, the 2019 American Music Awards Artist of the Decade, will also perform.

It's an exciting time for Twain, who kicks off her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Dec. 6. In a recent interview with ET, the singer said she'd love to have artists of "any genre" join her on stage. "I love Drake," she shared. "I love Ariana Grande."

She also told ET that despite her decades in the business, she still gets nervous ahead of every performance. "I've got this terrible stage fright, so it's a leap of courage every night to get out there," Twain revealed. "But once I'm there... I feel embraced by the audience."

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

