Shania Twain is headed back to Las Vegas for an all-new residency show, and the iconic country singer opened up to ET about what fans can expect.

"This show is gonna be very sexy fashions [and a] party vibe," Twain teased of her upcoming Let's Go residency show.

Twain previously performed a show in Vegas called Shania: Still the One, which ended in 2014, and the singer explained that her old show and her upcoming residency are "worlds apart."

Twain is going to be belting out some of her biggest hits, but also said she's down to collaborate with other artists in the future, or even have them join her on stage. She added that the artists could be from "any genre."

"I love Drake," Twain said of her fellow Canadian music star, before adding. "I love Ariana Grande."

She's also worked with Nick Jonas in the past on the song "Party of Two" and said the 26-year-old singer is "just a doll."

As for some of show business' biggest and most iconic titans, Twain said she'd hold particular reverence for Elton John and country music queen Dolly Parton.

"I love Elton John," Twain marveled. "I ended up on the same stage as Elton John at Caesars Palace. We were sharing that room and we sang together during one of my special… it is mind blowing."

"And Dolly Parton, of course," Twain added, gleefully recalling, "I've met her and I've sang with her and I've recorded with her."

Despite Twain's own level of superstardom, the singer admitted to ET that she still gets nervous every time she takes the stage, and she doesn't expect that to be any different with her upcoming show.

"I've got this terrible stage fright, so it's a leap of courage every night to get out there," Twain revealed. "But once I'm there... I feel embraced by the audience."

Shania Twain's Let's Go residency will kick off Dec. 6 at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. Check out the video below to hear more.

