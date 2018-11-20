Next up for Shania Twain? A possible collaboration with Celine Dion!

The legendary singer stopped by the ET stage for an interview with Nancy O'Dell on Tuesday, where she revealed that it's always been her dream to work with the "My Heart Will Go On" singer.

"One of my dreams has always been that she would record one of my songs. So yeah, I'd love her to sing one of my songs," Twain shared. "I'm going to write one for her! I love her, she's extraordinary."

While the brunette beauty is totally committed to writing for Dion, she's less sure about a duet. "I could write the song, she could sing it," she insisted.

Twain is all about creating change in the music industry and opened up to ET about expanding country music with her singing competition series, Real Country, which she hopes will allow the genre to sound -- and look -- a little bit different.

"I love the difference in the fact that it is genre specific, it's about country, we've got so many great artists out there that need to be discovered," said Twain, who serves as executive producer and panelist on the show. "We need to make room for them, especially for diversity. We need to make room for diversity. We need more women, stylistically, we have to take advantage of all the different styles that fall under country music. So this is my passion, Real Country."

Diversity is definitely being rewarded in the industry, with black artists like Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen seeing success on the charts with Brown's sophomore album, Experiment, and Allen's single, "Best Shot."

Joining Twain to find that next superstar on the USA series are Jake Owen and Travis Tritt. The 53-year-old singer says Real Country also honors longstanding country roots.

"Just the history of country music alone, we forget so many of our great music legends were country music artists," the "You're Still the One" singer noted -- but explained that her recent appearances on American Idol and The Voice may have been the inspiration behind her forming her own singing competition.

"It gave me the bug," she confessed, "We've never seen Blake [Shelton] angry yet, but we are. He's going to get mad... I'm taking him on, of course!"

Real Country isn't the only thing Twain has on her plate. The GRAMMY winner is gearing up for the last leg of her tour, Now.

"I'm going to Australia and New Zealand, and I'll make it home on [December] 24th, just in time [for Christmas]," she revealed.

"I do love to cook. My specialty is gravy. You can never have enough gravy," Twain added of her traditions, before dishing on how she manages to keep her figure throughout the holidays. "There's no trick -- I guess Spanx."

Real Country airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shania Twain on the ‘Discipline’ of Maintaining Her Health After Lyme Disease Battle

Shania Twain Tells the Story of How She Peed Herself on Stage

Shania Twain on Influencing Harry Styles -- and a Possible Performance With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

Related Gallery