Shania Twain has had a lengthy career on the stage, and sometimes that leads to a few accidents. The 53-year-old country singer opened up on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, revealing during a game that she had, in fact, peed herself on stage.

"I was very clever in this one moment,” she said of the incident. "I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself, and the puddle, I just knocked my glass of water over.”

Fortunately, the leak, as it were, didn’t show up on her outfit.

"I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness,” she revealed. "I stood up, it all came out, I was dry.”

This isn’t the first bathroom-related incident Twain has experienced. She also admitted that she once got locked out of her hotel room naked in the middle of the night while searching for the bathroom.

"I was in Rome with my husband,” she said, noting the hotel room was small. "I get out of bed. I went to bed naked that night, and I had to go for a pee and I opened up the wrong door and I ended up in the hallway.”

But Twain didn’t just dish on her own life. She also was asked about other stars, specifically Taylor Swift’s recent decision to go political. The Canadian singer received backlash after saying she would have voted for President Donald Trump, later apologizing for her comments.

"This is a very personal thing. As an artist who is not a politician if you make a decision to cross that line and speak out about politics, do it at your own risk,” she said with a laugh.

She also gushed about two unlikely celebrity pals in the music world — Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles.

Twain met Minaj at Coachella, posing for an epic photo with the rapper and other stars like The Weeknd.

"She was so lovely. First of all, I’m a big fan of hers, a huge fan of Nicki Minaj,” she said. "I told her I love her singing voice. She was very humble and just said, ‘Oh, you know, I’m not really a singer,’ and I said, ‘What! I love your singing voice.’”

As for Styles, who has called Twain one of his biggest fashion inspirations, she noted, "We have met. I love him. He’s such a cutie! He’s an incredible singer. He’s a wonderful talent, and I want to work with him, so…”

