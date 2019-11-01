Selena Gomez to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is ready to show off her new music!

The singer is set to make her first live TV performance in two years at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24. Gomez recently released two new songs, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," and will celebrate the world television premiere of her new music on the awards show stage.

The night will also be special for Gomez's pal Taylor Swift, who is set to receive the Artist of the Decade honor and perform a medley of some of her biggest hits at the 2019 AMAs. Swift, who currently has the most AMA wins of any female artist ever with 23 -- and is nominated for five more at this year's show -- will be the first artist to receive the honor since Garth Brooks was named Artist of the Decade for the '90s at the 2000 awards.

Gomez last took the AMA stage in 2017, where she delivered a haunting performance of her single "Wolves," just a few months after revealing that she had undergone a kidney transplant.

While speculation has raged over the lyrical references in Gomez's new songs -- particularly given the recent marriage of her high-profile ex, Justin Bieber -- the singer took to her Instagram Story this week to set the record straight on her relationship status. "I am not dating anyone. I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing not mine," she wrote on Wednesday.

During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show last week, Gomez revealed that she's ready to find love again.

"I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me," she admitted. "I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength."

The 27-year-old singer also opened up about lessons she's learned in the past, seemingly referencing her on-and-off relationship with Bieber, whom she started dating as a teenager.

"You're in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be a little toxic," Gomez told Sang. "When you're young, you have this codependency that you think is love, and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other and you think, 'Oh that's love.' I believed that for a long time."

See more in the video below. The 2019 American Music Awards air live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 on ABC.

