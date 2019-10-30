Selena Gomez seemingly reunited with an ex on Tuesday night, but that doesn't mean she's jumping back into a relationship.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to set the record straight on her relationship status. "I am not dating anyone. I've been single for two years. I'm on God's timing not mine," she wrote in white text on a black background.

Though Gomez didn't directly call out the rumors, her post comes hours after reports that she reunited with ex Samuel Krost at La Esquina in New York City on Tuesday. She and Krost were romantically linked from November 2015 to early 2016.

The former Disney star was photographed arriving at La Esquina with friends on Tuesday, sporting a chic black-and-white ensemble. Fashion executive Krost also hit up the eatery with some pals.

During her Friday appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Gomez revealed that she's ready to find love again.

"I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me," she admitted. "I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength."

The 27-year-old singer also opened up about lessons she's learned in the past, seemingly referencing her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, whom she started dating as a teenager.

"You're in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be a little toxic," Gomez told Sang last week. "When you're young, you have this codependency that you think is love, and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other and you think, 'Oh that's love.' I believed that for a long time."

Gomez and Bieber called it quits for good in early 2018; months later, he proposed to his now-wife, Hailey. See more in the video below.

