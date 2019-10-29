Selena Gomez Rocks 4 Outfits in 1 Day -- Get Her Looks for Less!

Selena Gomez demonstrates flawless fall dressing with four outfits in a row.

The 27-year-old actress and singer was spotted out in New York City for press, following the release of two new singles, on Monday, wearing four different ensembles back to back. And each was as memorable as the next.

Fall outfit inspiration at its best, Gomez proved she’s a style chameleon, channeling various vibes from bold and trendy in a blue velvet pantsuit to polished and put-together in a high-neck top and midi skirt.

Ahead, peek Gomez’s covetable fall looks and shop ET Style’s picks of similar pieces to emulate the star’s for less.

Velvet Vibes

Gomez started the day off with a bang, stepping out in a sumptuous teal blue velvet Sies Marjan belted jacket, matching pant and black leather pumps, styled with her long tresses in loose curls.

Wild One

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer proved the animal-print trend is still going strong when she changed into a brown tiger stripe silk midi dress by Ganni, paired with suede black over-the-knee boots and a nude-colored cross-body bag.

Modern Lady

The perfect fall work outfit inspiration, the brunette beauty was polished in a sleeveless black mock neck top from Leset (it's under $100!), striped paper bag waist Miu Miu midi skirt, HVN rhinestone hoop earrings, silver metallic mini Fendi bag and black slingback pumps. She completed the look with a ponytail and bright red lip.

Suited in Checks

Last but not least, the multi-hyphenate finished the day in a cool menswear-inspired double-breasted check pantsuit by Frame, teamed with Proenza Schouler two-tone mules and an Alexander McQueen leather bag.

