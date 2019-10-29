Fashion

Selena Gomez Rocks 4 Outfits in 1 Day -- Get Her Looks for Less!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Selena Gomez 1280
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Selena Gomez demonstrates flawless fall dressing with four outfits in a row.

The 27-year-old actress and singer was spotted out in New York City for press, following the release of two new singles, on Monday, wearing four different ensembles back to back. And each was as memorable as the next.

Fall outfit inspiration at its best, Gomez proved she’s a style chameleon, channeling various vibes from bold and trendy in a blue velvet pantsuit to polished and put-together in a high-neck top and midi skirt.

Ahead, peek Gomez’s covetable fall looks and shop ET Style’s picks of similar pieces to emulate the star’s for less.

Velvet Vibes

Gomez started the day off with a bang, stepping out in a sumptuous teal blue velvet Sies Marjan belted jacket, matching pant and black leather pumps, styled with her long tresses in loose curls. 

Selena Gomez blue velvet suit in NYC
James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Jersey Single Breasted Suit Blazer in Velvet
ASOS
ASOS Design jersey single breasted suit blazer in velvet
ASOS
Jersey Single Breasted Suit Blazer in Velvet
ASOS

Jersey Kick Flare Suit Pants in Velvet
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN jersey kick flare suit pants in velvet
ASOS
Jersey Kick Flare Suit Pants in Velvet
ASOS

Hazel Pointed Toe High-Heel Pumps
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe High-Heel Pumps
Bloomingdale's
Hazel Pointed Toe High-Heel Pumps
Sam Edelman

Wild One 

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer proved the animal-print trend is still going strong when she changed into a brown tiger stripe silk midi dress by Ganni, paired with suede black over-the-knee boots and a nude-colored cross-body bag. 

Selena Gomez in brown printed dress in NYC
Gotham/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Mini Dress with Shoulder Puff in Tiger Print
Reclaimed Vintage
Reclaimed Vintage inspired mini dress with shoulder puff in tiger Print
ASOS
Mini Dress with Shoulder Puff in Tiger Print
Reclaimed Vintage

REGULARLY $61

Juniper Over the Knee Boot
BP.
BP. Juniper Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom
Juniper Over the Knee Boot
BP.

Angular Crossbody Bag
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Angular Crossbody Bag
Charles & Keith
Angular Crossbody Bag
Charles & Keith

Modern Lady

The perfect fall work outfit inspiration, the brunette beauty was polished in a sleeveless black mock neck top from Leset (it's under $100!), striped paper bag waist Miu Miu midi skirt, HVN rhinestone hoop earrings, silver metallic mini Fendi bag and black slingback pumps. She completed the look with a ponytail and bright red lip. 

Selena Gomez in skirt and black top in NYC
Raymond Hall/GC Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Sleeveless Mockneck
Leset
Leset Sleeveless Mockneck
Leset
Sleeveless Mockneck
Leset

Paper-bag Skirt
H&M
H&M Paper-bag Skirt
H&M
Paper-bag Skirt
H&M

Braylene Vinyl Slingback Block Heel Pumps
Antonio Melani
Antonio Melani Braylene Vinyl Slingback Block Heel Pumps
Dillard's
Braylene Vinyl Slingback Block Heel Pumps
Antonio Melani

Mini Metallic Crossbody Bag
Forever 21
Forever 21 Mini Metallic Crossbody Bag
Forever 21
Mini Metallic Crossbody Bag
Forever 21

Top Notch XL Earrings
8 Other Reasons
8 Other Reasons Top Notch XL Earrings
Revolve
Top Notch XL Earrings
8 Other Reasons

Suited in Checks 

Last but not least, the multi-hyphenate finished the day in a cool menswear-inspired double-breasted check pantsuit by Frame, teamed with Proenza Schouler two-tone mules and an Alexander McQueen leather bag. 

Selena Gomez checked suit in NYC
Gotham/GC Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Check Suit Blazer
Mango
Mango Check Suit Blazer
Mango
Check Suit Blazer
Mango

Straight Cotton Trouser
Mango
Mango Straight Cotton Trouser
Mango
Straight Cotton Trouser
Mango

The Lasso Suede 55mm
M.Gemi
M.Gemi The Lasso Suede 55mm
M.Gemi
The Lasso Suede 55mm
M.Gemi

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Kylie Jenner's $68 Missguided Crop Top and Mini Skirt Outfit Is Back in Stock

Chic Coats Under $100 That Only Look Expensive -- Shop Our Picks!

The Best Winter Boots That Are Functional and Fashionable

 