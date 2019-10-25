Chic Coats Under $100 That Only Look Expensive -- Shop Our Picks!

Coat season is here!

In many places it’s that time of the year when you can’t leave the house without an outerwear piece. A coat arguably becomes the most important part of an outfit for fall and winter and resorting to one you’re not very fond of can dampen your style. Not to mention, coats can get expensive and having multiple to wear in rotation is ideal.

To help you score a couple of new stylish cold-weather toppers that won’t break the bank, ET Style has gathered nine chic coats, including an elegant belted H&M design to a statement Forever 21 leopard-print faux fur number, that’ll do the job this season.

Ahead, shop our picks of the best coats under $100.

Suede Look Coat Zara Zara Suede Look Coat Zara No one will believe this sumptuous suede topper is only $50. $50 at Zara

Leopard Print Coat Forever 21 Forever 21 Leopard Print Coat Forever 21 Nothing levels up an outfit like a fuzzy leopard print coat. $60 at Forever 21

Tailored Coat in Mixed Check New Look ASOS Tailored Coat in Mixed Check New Look You can't go wrong with this classic choice. $64 at ASOS

Lapelled straight-cut coat Mango Mango Lapelled straight-cut coat Mango Into color? This sleek, striking red coat will brighten up any cold day. REGULARLY $120 $84 at Mango

Navy Belted Puffer PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing Navy Belted Puffer PrettyLittleThing A puffer is a must-have for frigid temperatures. The belt cinches the shape to avoid the full-blown marshmallow look. $98 at PrettyLittleThing

Coolest Girl Trench Coat Showpo Showpo Coolest Girl Trench Coat Showpo A trench coat is essential for that transitional, in-between weather. $93 at Showpo

Teddy Bear Coat Mural Nordstrom Teddy Bear Coat Mural Stay cozy and toasty in this long teddy bouclé coat that looks good with everything from jeans to dresses. $99 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

