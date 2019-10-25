Shopping

Chic Coats Under $100 That Only Look Expensive -- Shop Our Picks!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
best coats under $100 street style 1280
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Coat season is here!

In many places it’s that time of the year when you can’t leave the house without an outerwear piece. A coat arguably becomes the most important part of an outfit for fall and winter and resorting to one you’re not very fond of can dampen your style. Not to mention, coats can get expensive and having multiple to wear in rotation is ideal.

To help you score a couple of new stylish cold-weather toppers that won’t break the bank, ET Style has gathered nine chic coats, including an elegant belted H&M design to a statement Forever 21 leopard-print faux fur number, that’ll do the job this season.

Ahead, shop our picks of the best coats under $100.

Suede Look Coat
Zara
Zara Suede Look Coat
Zara
Suede Look Coat
Zara

No one will believe this sumptuous suede topper is only $50. 

Leopard Print Coat
Forever 21
Forever 21 Leopard Print Coat
Forever 21
Leopard Print Coat
Forever 21

Nothing levels up an outfit like a fuzzy leopard print coat. 

Tailored Coat in Mixed Check
New Look
New Look Tailored Coat in Mixed Check
ASOS
Tailored Coat in Mixed Check
New Look

You can't go wrong with this classic choice. 

Coat with Tie Belt
H&M
H&M Coat with Tie Belt
H&M
Coat with Tie Belt
H&M

Chic, elegant and versatile, a neutral belted coat is a staple. (No wonder Meghan Markle has so many!) 

That's Why They Call It the Blues Faux Fur Aviator Coat
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal That's Why They Call It the Blues Faux Fur Aviator Coat
Nasty Gal
That's Why They Call It the Blues Faux Fur Aviator Coat
Nasty Gal

Edgy, cool and easy to throw on before walking out the door.

REGULARLY $150

Lapelled straight-cut coat
Mango
Mango lapelled straight-cut coat
Mango
Lapelled straight-cut coat
Mango

Into color? This sleek, striking red coat will brighten up any cold day. 

REGULARLY $120

Navy Belted Puffer
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Navy Belted Puffer
PrettyLittleThing
Navy Belted Puffer
PrettyLittleThing

A puffer is a must-have for frigid temperatures. The belt cinches the shape to avoid the full-blown marshmallow look. 

Coolest Girl Trench Coat
Showpo
Showpo Coolest Girl Trench Coat
Showpo
Coolest Girl Trench Coat
Showpo

A trench coat is essential for that transitional, in-between weather. 

Teddy Bear Coat
Mural
Mural Teddy Bear Coat
Nordstrom
Teddy Bear Coat
Mural

Stay cozy and toasty in this long teddy bouclé coat that looks good with everything from jeans to dresses. 

