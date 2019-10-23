Shopping

Cara Delevingne Stars in Rock-Inspired Holiday Collection Campaign and It Starts at $30

By Amy Lee‍
Cara Delevingne looks like a bona fide rock star! 

The model-turned-actress stars in Nasty Gal's holiday collection campaign, and it'll make you want to fast-forward to end-of-year party season, stat. 

Inspired by the British beauty herself, along with female music icons like Stevie Nicks and Cher, the new 40-piece range features edgy, sexy apparel that's perfect for dancing the night away.

Highlights from the collection, which ranges in price from $30 to $300 and in sizes 0 to 20, includes a silver sequin minidress, red faux leather oversize blazer, black velvet frock with balloon sleeves, leopard-print coat and a gray pantsuit with cropped jacket and extra-roomy wide-leg trousers. 

Staying true to the theme, the campaign was shot at the Jimi Hendrix-founded Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Delevingne effortlessly embodies cool, rocking smoky eye makeup and slicked-back hair. 

Start shopping for upcoming holiday soirees (invites will be rolling in in no time!) by browsing through ET Style's favorite picks from the Cara Delevingne x Nasty Gal collection.

Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Open Your Heart Slip Dress
Nasty Gal

 Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Open Your Heart Slip Dress, $70 $35

Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Big Love Velvet Dress
Nasty Gal

Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Big Love Velvet Dress, $120 $60

Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Wild Heart Leopard Faux Fur Coat
Nasty Gal

Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Wild Heart Leopard Faux Fur Coat, $280 $140

Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Woman's World Houndstooth Blazer
Nasty Gal

Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Woman's World Houndstooth Blazer, $100 $50

Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne The Beat Goes On Sequin Dress
Nasty Gal

Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne The Beat Goes On Sequin Dress, $140 $70

Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Atomic Blazer Dress
Nasty Gal

Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Atomic Blazer Dress, $140 $70

