Cara Delevingne Stars in Rock-Inspired Holiday Collection Campaign and It Starts at $30
Cara Delevingne looks like a bona fide rock star!
The model-turned-actress stars in Nasty Gal's holiday collection campaign, and it'll make you want to fast-forward to end-of-year party season, stat.
Inspired by the British beauty herself, along with female music icons like Stevie Nicks and Cher, the new 40-piece range features edgy, sexy apparel that's perfect for dancing the night away.
Highlights from the collection, which ranges in price from $30 to $300 and in sizes 0 to 20, includes a silver sequin minidress, red faux leather oversize blazer, black velvet frock with balloon sleeves, leopard-print coat and a gray pantsuit with cropped jacket and extra-roomy wide-leg trousers.
Staying true to the theme, the campaign was shot at the Jimi Hendrix-founded Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Delevingne effortlessly embodies cool, rocking smoky eye makeup and slicked-back hair.
Start shopping for upcoming holiday soirees (invites will be rolling in in no time!) by browsing through ET Style's favorite picks from the Cara Delevingne x Nasty Gal collection.
Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Open Your Heart Slip Dress,
$70 $35
Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Big Love Velvet Dress,
$120 $60
Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Wild Heart Leopard Faux Fur Coat,
$280 $140
Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Woman's World Houndstooth Blazer,
$100 $50
Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne The Beat Goes On Sequin Dress,
$140 $70
Shop: Nasty Gal x Cara Delevingne Atomic Blazer Dress,
$140 $70
