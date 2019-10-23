Cara Delevingne looks like a bona fide rock star!

The model-turned-actress stars in Nasty Gal's holiday collection campaign, and it'll make you want to fast-forward to end-of-year party season, stat.

Inspired by the British beauty herself, along with female music icons like Stevie Nicks and Cher, the new 40-piece range features edgy, sexy apparel that's perfect for dancing the night away.

Highlights from the collection, which ranges in price from $30 to $300 and in sizes 0 to 20, includes a silver sequin minidress, red faux leather oversize blazer, black velvet frock with balloon sleeves, leopard-print coat and a gray pantsuit with cropped jacket and extra-roomy wide-leg trousers.

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Staying true to the theme, the campaign was shot at the Jimi Hendrix-founded Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Delevingne effortlessly embodies cool, rocking smoky eye makeup and slicked-back hair.

Start shopping for upcoming holiday soirees (invites will be rolling in in no time!) by browsing through ET Style's favorite picks from the Cara Delevingne x Nasty Gal collection.

Nasty Gal

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

