Is Christmas gift giving getting, uh, expensive?

Although we love playing Santa to family and friends, it is not necessary to break the bank by spending a whole Benjamin to show how much we appreciate each of our our nearest and dearest. Because, seriously, who can afford that?

Instead, all of the unique gifts on this list are under $100, and there’s an affordable option for every personality type, whether you have a skincare obsessive or a total plant parent in your life. And if you're on a tighter budget during the holiday season, we feel you -- check out our guide for gifts under $50.

Shop the best budget-friendly holiday gifts under $100, ahead.

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew Lululemon Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew Lululemon When the temps drop, your ambitious friend who loves to run marathons will feel a similar affection for this perfect sweat-wicking, anti-stink long-sleeved crew from Lululemon. $78 at Lululemon

See All Vanity Case Paravel Paravel See All Vanity Case Paravel Kourtney Kardashian sent each of her besties and sisters a duffel from chic travel goods company Paravel. Be the Kourtney to your pals and gift them this vanity with a clear view of what’s inside. $95 at Paravel

Wine Chiller Vinglacé Nordstrom Wine Chiller Vinglacé This genius stainless-steel canister is durable, vacuum-insulated and can keep a whole bottle of vino cold for hours -- or for however long The Bachelor episodes are these days. $90 at Nordstrom

Bestie Worstie Pillow Jonathan Adler Shopbop Bestie Worstie Pillow Jonathan Adler A great gift idea from Jonathan Adler, this sassy pillow says it all. Obviously, you’re giving this one to your BFF. $98 at Shopbop

Dermapore DermaFlash Neiman Marcus Dermapore DermaFlash For the friend who’s obsessed with Dr. Pimple Popper videos, this perfect gift brings that same thrill IRL. The DermaFlash Dermapore has two jobs: extracting pores and infusing serum into the skin -- and nothing is more satisfying. $99 at Neiman Marcus

Precious Cargo Kit Drunk Elephant Sephora Precious Cargo Kit Drunk Elephant This clean beauty brand is all over social media, and for good reason: It is "six-free" -- meaning it contains no essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sodium lauryl sulfate. This kit is the ultimate Drunk Elephant sample goodie bag, offering the line’s top cult products. A $132 VALUE $88 at Sephora

Terrazzo Hanging Pot in Salt Capra Designs ban.do Terrazzo Hanging Pot in Salt Capra Designs Any plant parent would nerd out over this chic hanging pot from Capra that features a totally on-trend terrazzo design. Plus, save an extra 25% through Dec. 18 with promo code JUSTINTIME. $65 at ban.do

Mila Faux Fur Body Pillow Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Mila Faux Fur Body Pillow Urban Outfitters A cuddly and cozy fur body pillow (it’s faux!) is a warm way to show someone you love them. Plus, when you go over there for movie night, you know what throw you’re calling dibs on as soon as you hit the couch. $69 at Urban Outfitters

5-Quart 8-in-1 Air Fryer GoWISE USA Amazon 5-Quart 8-in-1 Air Fryer GoWISE USA We’re calling it: The air fryer is the new slow cooker or Instant Pot. This one from GoWise USA makes French fries, fried chicken and even steak with little to no oil. $79.94 at Amazon

Heritage Canvas Cupsole Classics Venice Collection Toms Toms Heritage Canvas Cupsole Classics Venice Collection Toms The bright blue hue of these classic Toms slip-on shoes feels like an island vacation, even if your loved one is only going to be wearing them around the house. REGULARLY $55 $39.99 at TOMS

XB12 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Sony Best Buy XB12 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Sony This totally portable speaker from Sony is the ultimate party accessory, whether you’re chilling in the backyard or grilling on the beach. Also? It doubles as a design object. REGULARLY $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Tres Case Crossbody in Neon Green Sonix Sonix Tres Case Crossbody in Neon Green Sonix This small snakeskin satchel is like if an iPhone case and a clutch had an incredibly cool baby. Your friend who’s always losing her phone (everyone has a friend like this, right?) will totally appreciate it. $50 at Sonix

