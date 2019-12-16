With her polished-yet-effortless style and glowing complexion, Meghan Markle is undeniably a modern fashion and beauty icon. She's also a brilliant inspiration for Christmas gift ideas.

While most famous faces are dripping in luxury goods from head-to-toe, the royal -- despite her duchess status -- loves to mix in affordable pieces, making her lovingly relatable and making it easy for her fans to channel her style and glam in real life.

So if you've got a gal in your life who is royally obsessedwith the Duchess of Sussex (or maybe that's you and you'd like to treat yourself!), consider giving her a fashion, accessory or beauty item that Meghan herself has worn or used, such as her go-to Everlane jumpsuit, comfy Rothy's flats or beloved NARS blush.

Ahead, shop holiday gifts inspired by Meghan.

Banana Republic Trench Dress

Meghan loves a chic double-breasted trench-style dress, and she wore this timeless khaki-colored design from Banana Republic on her recent South Africa tour. Also available in warm white and black, it's the perfect work dress for the gal you love who's always on the go. Hurry, sizes are selling out fast!

Double-Breasted Trench Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Double-Breasted Trench Dress Banana Republic $139 at Banana Republic

Rothy's Flats

Gift the exact comfy pointed-toe Rothy's flats Meghan changed into during a long day of activities in Sydney, Australia, in October 2018 (we all know the high heel pain all too well!). The best part? The versatile shoes are made from recycled water bottles.

Everlane Jumpsuit

The duchess' simply chic black jumpsuit from Everlane, another sustainable brand she loves, would be the perfect one-and-done piece for any busy woman. She's worn it twice in public so far, most recently during her South Africa tour. It also comes in light blue, brown and red.

Mother Skinny Jeans

Ever since Meghan was spotted in these light blue distressed skinny jeans from L.A. denim brand Mother back in 2017, it has sold out multiple times. The covetable pair is bound to become a staple in your gal pal's wardrobe.

NARS Orgasm Blush & Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment

Give the gift of Meghan's luminous glow with NARS Orgasm Blush. The former actress told Allure back in 2014 that she loves the cult beauty product and, from the looks of it, we're convinced she still uses the shimmery peach color on her cheeks. We love the new Studio 54–inspired stocking stuffer, which includes the blush in travel size and a lip balm version.

Another one of her go-to makeup essentials is the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment, which she once raved about to Beauty Banter as the "very best" lip balm for "soft, kissable, buttery lips." The natural beauty brand is now offering limited-edition holiday sets, such as this bundle that includes the Sugar Lip Treatment in the original clear version and the lightly tinted rosé color, along with the Sugar Dream Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy, for under $30.

Le Specs Sunglasses

These budget-friendly oversized cat-eye frames are just as classic as Meghan herself. The duchess was spotted rocking the pair-with-everything dark shades when she was in New York City for her secret baby shower.

Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses Le Specs Nordstrom Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses Le Specs $69 at Nordstrom

Cuyana Crossbody Bag

Meghan has toted bags from sustainable brand Cuyana multiple times, including the blush nude saddle leather crossbody she carried while leaving Australia for New Zealand. Although the exact chain style is sold out, a similar suede version with leather strap is available!

Mini Saddle Bag Cuyana Cuyana Mini Saddle Bag Cuyana $225 at Cuyana

Missoma Jewelry

Although the royal is often rocking high-end fine jewelry (like Cartier, Jennifer Meyer and Princess Diana's heirlooms), you know Meghan loves to mix in affordable fashion baubles. London-based line Missoma is one of her go-to brands for trendy-yet-classic stacking jewelry, such as this double-chain bracelet and signet ring she wore during a visit to Sussex.

