A beauty product is always a great Christmas gift idea, but there are a lot of makeup, skincare and hair items out there on the market.

To help narrow down the choices, we’re looking to celebrity-approved products because, let’s face it, we’re all trying to achieve the endless glamour and flawless complexions of our favorite stars.

Has your mom or sister been begging for the famous La Mer cream for years? Perhaps this season is the time to gift the luxurious moisturizer, which happens to be J.Lo’s go-to. Anyone on your list a Kylie Jenner fan? Her latest collection with Balmain is offered in a bundle that's perfect for the holidays.

Ahead, discover the celebrity-approved beauty products to give to the A-listers in your own life.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress previously told Byrdie she loves to mix this luxurious cream from Diptyque with Bio-Oil to keep her body smooth and moisturized. A Diptyque candle is a classic gift, but the Parisian beauty brand's body butter is an unexpected choice.

Kylie Jenner

The billionaire beauty mogul almost always uses her own Kylie Cosmetics line, and her exclusive holiday releases for Ulta make the perfect gifts for makeup mavens. The Kylie Holiday Try It Kit features key products from the brand: Iced Latte Lip Liner, Bare Velvet Lip, Eyeshadow Duo in Quartz and Topaz, Almost Friday Lipstick and We're Going Shopping Blush.

Serena Williams

The tennis superstar has told multiple outlets, like Harper's Bazaar and Into the Gloss, that she uses the MZ Skin gold masks to pamper herself. The face mask, infused with gold nanoparticles, niacinamide, collagen and vitamin C, claims to lift, plump and firm the skin.

Meghan Markle

The actress-turned-duchess told Allure in 2014 that she gently exfoliates her face with the Tatcha Rice Polish foaming enzyme powder. If you have a loved one who hasn't tried this clean beauty brand yet, give them this exclusive gift set, which includes full sizes of Markle's favorite exfoliator plus camellia cleansing oil, a skin softener and a silky cream.

Jennifer Lopez

For the one you really want to treat, give the fancy gift of the La Mer Crème de la Mer. Lopez's makeup artist, Scott Barnes, told Popsugar the famous face cream is a staple for his star client. One step closer to aging backward like J.Lo? We can only hope.

Rihanna

We can't talk about celebrity beauty products without mentioning RiRi's Fenty Beauty line. She dropped a limited-edition set of five gorgeous lip glosses, including the best-selling FU$$Y (a pretty, dusty pink), just in time for the holidays. It's the perfect stocking stuffer for any Rihanna fan or beauty obsessive.

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us actress revealed to People last year that before heading out the door, she spritzes on the Glossier You fragrance -- a scent heavy on base notes of ambrette, ambrox and musk that melts into the skin for a consistent smell that's familiar and warm.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Who wouldn't freak out over the gift of Chanel makeup? The model and Rose Inc. founder shared in a makeup tutorial video that she swears by this lightweight cream-gel bronzer to achieve a natural, subtle contour and "luminous, gorgeous bronzy glow."

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality TV star counts the Rahua shampoo and conditioner as two of her favorite clean beauty products that she uses daily, revealed on her lifestyle website, Poosh. The non-toxic, sulfate and paraben-free formula features the nourishing rahua oil found in the Amazon rainforest. Give the shampoo and conditioner as a set for the loved one who wants shiny, luscious locks like Kourtney's.

Cindy Crawford

Treat your mom or aunt to the Youth Activating Melon Serum from Cindy Crawford's skincare line, Meaningful Beauty. The supermodel starts off her morning beauty routine with the serum, as seen in a Vogue video, calling it a "collagen booster."

