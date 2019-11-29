Black Friday 2019 -- Your Guide to Deals on Fashion, Beauty and More

Black Friday is finally here!

The year's biggest shopping event has arrived, and we're ready to get our hands on big discounts from our favorite retailers across so many categories -- fashion, beauty, electronics, home and more.

Check out all the details you need to know about Black Friday 2019, ahead.

And see which top brands are participating in the shopping extravaganza.

When Is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially started on Nov. 29. Many stores will extend their sales to Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.

What Will Be on Sale?

Various brands and retailers are participating in Black Friday, offering discounts across categories. Department stores and major retailers that carry multiple brands with Black Friday sales include Nordstrom, Macy's, Walmart, Ulta, Sephora, Kohl's, Target and Amazon. Brands that rarely go on sale -- such as Lululemon, Reformation, AllSaints, Sarah Flint, Bandier, Good American and Charlotte Tilbury -- are finally offering discounts. And don't forget to check out online-only retailers like ASOS, Shopbop, Dermstore and Missguided.

How Do I Score the Best Deals?

With so many sales and so little time, we suggest adding everything you're eyeing to cart (including your "maybes") for each retailer, so you can keep your wish list items all in one place. Then, when you're ready to purchase, edit down your cart -- or don't.

And let us help you! ET Style has culled the best of the best Black Friday deals and provided our top picks so you don't need to spend hours looking through one site. Check them out, below.

See our sister sites for more Black Friday tech deals, Black Friday gaming deals, Black Friday kitchen deals and Black Friday Rachael Ray deals.

