Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion & Beauty Discounts

Cyber Monday will be here before you know it!

Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday is the next big sale you can't miss before entering the holiday season. Big shopping continues as Cyber Monday lets you score deals specifically online (and get you started on gifts!).

To get you prepped for the sale extravaganza in December, we've gathered all the information you need to know so far before the 2019 Cyber Monday deals and discounts are revealed.

Mark Your Calendars

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, after the long Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend. Check the dates closely as some brands and retailers launch the sale a day or two earlier. It can also continue through the next day for Giving Tuesday, for which some offer a charitable component to the sale. Additionally, lots of Black Friday sales extend to Cyber Monday.

So Many Brands, So Little Time

Based on last year, lots of fashion and beauty brands and retailers that have e-commerce websites will participate in Cyber Monday. This includes big department stores like Target, Macy's, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and more. Online-only retailers such as Shopbop, ASOS and Amazon are particularly expected to deliver big deals. Don't forget beauty! Ulta, Sephora, Glamglow, Becca Cosmetics, Bite Beauty and Dermstore all had Cyber Monday discounts in 2018.

Shopping Tips

Until the exact deals and discounts are announced, we suggest you browse ahead of time to bookmark or save in cart the products you're coveting.

Check back as ET Style updates you on more details, dates and codes you need to make the most out of Cyber Monday, along with our favorite selects.

