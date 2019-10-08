Are you ready for Black Friday?

It may seem too early to talk about the year's biggest sale event, but let's face it -- the days are passing fast and before you know it, it'll be Nov. 29.

Although exact deals have yet to be revealed, based on last year, we're expecting it to be another day to score big on a plethora of brands and retailers in fashion and beauty -- especially if you're looking to start on holiday gift shopping early!

Catch up on everything you need to know about 2019 Black Friday deals, below.

When Is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially starts on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving. However, most retailers and brands may begin their sales as early as Nov. 25, and extend to as long as Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.

What Will Be on Sale?

Various fashion and beauty brands and retailers will be participating in Black Friday. Last year, major department stores like Nordstrom, Macy's, Walmart, Target and Bloomingdale's, along with e-commerce sites like Shopbop and Amazon, offered deals across categories. Brands that rarely go on sale such as Glossier, Reformation, Reebok and NARS had site-wide discounts. Others expected to be discounted are Aritzia, Express, Topshop, Ulta, Charlotte Tilbury, Birchbox, Tatcha, Peter Thomas Roth, Ann Taylor, ASOS and so many more.

How Do I Score the Best Deals?

We suggest you plan ahead! Before Thanksgiving week, we recommend you bookmark or save to cart all the items you are eyeing and check back to see if the brand or retailer has announced the sale.

ET Style will keep you up to date on the best fashion and beauty Black Friday deals, including the dates and discount codes, along with our favorite, can't-miss picks to add to cart.

