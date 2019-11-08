Shopping

Nordstrom Reveals Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales -- Spanx Leggings, Nike Shoes and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Nordstrom unveils 33 items that'll be on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Kicking off the week of huge sales, prices on select items at Nordstrom will drop on three different days -- on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 29 for Black Friday and Dec. 2 for Cyber Monday. 

The department store gives a sneak preview of the products that'll be on sale, including Spanx faux leather leggings, Nike Flyknit shoes, UGG shearling-lined boots and Marc Jacobs tote. Nordstrom will also offer exclusive beauty sets from MAC, Kiehl's and Estee Lauder, and on Nov. 30, buy two mascaras and get another one for free. 

To help you score the best deals (quantities are limited!), we've gathered the can't-miss discounts from the preview ahead of Thanksgiving, so you can bookmark now and add to cart as soon as the sale goes live. Shop ET Style's favorites, ahead. 

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx faux leather leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

If leggings could be dressy, this is it. Style it under an oversized sweater and sleek booties. 

REGULARLY $98

Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom

Whether you're a marathoner or short-distance jogger, these lightweight, breathable sneakers offer support and stability. Check out our lineup of the best running shoes out there. 

REGULARLY $150

Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Use as a clutch or a crossbody -- it's the bag you can take anywhere. 

REGULARLY $195

Marciela II Boot
UGG
UGG Marciela II Boot
Nordstrom
Marciela II Boot
UGG

Is a winter wardrobe ever complete without these shearling-lined boots? Replace your old pair or finally succumb to the cult cold-weather footwear. 

REGULARLY $174.95

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Halogen
Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Halogen

A cashmere sweater under $100? We suggest you scoop up multiple colors.

REGULARLY $98

Carly Coat
Topshop
Topshop Carly Coat
Nordstrom
Carly Coat
Topshop

A coat you can rely on this season that doesn't cost a fortune. Check out our favorite coats under $100

REGULARLY $125

Ever Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Ever Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott

A stunning east-west pendant necklace to be worn alone or layered with other strands. 

REGULARLY $65

The Tag 27 Leather Tote
The Marc Jacobs
The Marc Jacobs The Tag 27 Leather Tote
Nordstrom
The Tag 27 Leather Tote
The Marc Jacobs

A cool-girl tote that's not too big or too small.

REGULARLY $395

Coco Hybrid Vest
Zella
Zella Coco Hybrid Vest
Nordstrom
Coco Hybrid Vest
Zella

The perfect layering piece for that extra warmth before and after the gym. 

REGULARLY $99

