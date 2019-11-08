Nordstrom Reveals Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales -- Spanx Leggings, Nike Shoes and More
Nordstrom unveils 33 items that'll be on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Kicking off the week of huge sales, prices on select items at Nordstrom will drop on three different days -- on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 29 for Black Friday and Dec. 2 for Cyber Monday.
The department store gives a sneak preview of the products that'll be on sale, including Spanx faux leather leggings, Nike Flyknit shoes, UGG shearling-lined boots and Marc Jacobs tote. Nordstrom will also offer exclusive beauty sets from MAC, Kiehl's and Estee Lauder, and on Nov. 30, buy two mascaras and get another one for free.
To help you score the best deals (quantities are limited!), we've gathered the can't-miss discounts from the preview ahead of Thanksgiving, so you can bookmark now and add to cart as soon as the sale goes live. Shop ET Style's favorites, ahead.
If leggings could be dressy, this is it. Style it under an oversized sweater and sleek booties.
Whether you're a marathoner or short-distance jogger, these lightweight, breathable sneakers offer support and stability. Check out our lineup of the best running shoes out there.
Use as a clutch or a crossbody -- it's the bag you can take anywhere.
Is a winter wardrobe ever complete without these shearling-lined boots? Replace your old pair or finally succumb to the cult cold-weather footwear.
A cashmere sweater under $100? We suggest you scoop up multiple colors.
A coat you can rely on this season that doesn't cost a fortune. Check out our favorite coats under $100.
A stunning east-west pendant necklace to be worn alone or layered with other strands.
A cool-girl tote that's not too big or too small.
The perfect layering piece for that extra warmth before and after the gym.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume & More!
Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts
Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts
Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List Includes Spanx Pants, Lady Gaga's Makeup Line and More!