Nordstrom unveils 33 items that'll be on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Kicking off the week of huge sales, prices on select items at Nordstrom will drop on three different days -- on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 29 for Black Friday and Dec. 2 for Cyber Monday.

The department store gives a sneak preview of the products that'll be on sale, including Spanx faux leather leggings, Nike Flyknit shoes, UGG shearling-lined boots and Marc Jacobs tote. Nordstrom will also offer exclusive beauty sets from MAC, Kiehl's and Estee Lauder, and on Nov. 30, buy two mascaras and get another one for free.

To help you score the best deals (quantities are limited!), we've gathered the can't-miss discounts from the preview ahead of Thanksgiving, so you can bookmark now and add to cart as soon as the sale goes live. Shop ET Style's favorites, ahead.

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings Spanx If leggings could be dressy, this is it. Style it under an oversized sweater and sleek booties. REGULARLY $98 $78.40 starting Nov. 27 at Nordstrom

Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe Nordstrom Nordstrom Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe Nordstrom Whether you're a marathoner or short-distance jogger, these lightweight, breathable sneakers offer support and stability. Check out our lineup of the best running shoes out there. REGULARLY $150 $99.90 starting Nov. 27 at Nordstrom

Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag Rebecca Minkoff Nordstrom Mini MAC Convertible Crossbody Bag Rebecca Minkoff Use as a clutch or a crossbody -- it's the bag you can take anywhere. REGULARLY $195 $99 starting Nov. 27 at Nordstrom

Marciela II Boot UGG Nordstrom Marciela II Boot UGG Is a winter wardrobe ever complete without these shearling-lined boots? Replace your old pair or finally succumb to the cult cold-weather footwear. REGULARLY $174.95 $119.90 starting Nov. 27 at Nordstrom

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater Halogen Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater Halogen A cashmere sweater under $100? We suggest you scoop up multiple colors. REGULARLY $98 $65.90 starting Nov. 27 at Nordstrom

Carly Coat Topshop Nordstrom Carly Coat Topshop A coat you can rely on this season that doesn't cost a fortune. Check out our favorite coats under $100. REGULARLY $125 $75 starting Nov. 27 at Nordstrom

Ever Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott Nordstrom Ever Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott A stunning east-west pendant necklace to be worn alone or layered with other strands. REGULARLY $65 $32.50 starting Nov 27 at Nordstrom

The Tag 27 Leather Tote The Marc Jacobs Nordstrom The Tag 27 Leather Tote The Marc Jacobs A cool-girl tote that's not too big or too small. REGULARLY $395 $149.97 starting Nov. 29 at Nordstrom

Coco Hybrid Vest Zella Nordstrom Coco Hybrid Vest Zella The perfect layering piece for that extra warmth before and after the gym. REGULARLY $99 $48.90 starting Dec. 2 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

