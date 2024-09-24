The latest special-edition Nintendo Switch OLED is inspired by Mario and it's on sale just in time for early holiday shopping.
Nintendo gave the Switch OLED a Mario makeover last October to coincide with the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The Nintendo Switch OLED - Mario Red Edition features a red and black design with red joy-cons instead of the previous blue and red design. Complete with a Mario silhouette and coins hidden beneath the back panel, the Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED is now on sale for an all-time low price at Walmart, just in time to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
The newest variant of the Nintendo Switch OLED — the Mario Red Edition — has just received a rare discount at Walmart.
Designed to be played on the go, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the perfect size for gaming while traveling, especially with a Nintendo Switch travel case. The newest Switch model comes with a dock, so you can use the two detachable Joy-Con controllers for gaming on your TV or attach them to your Switch and play anywhere.
Featuring a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable kickstand, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio, the new system makes the best Switch games look even better. With up to nine hours of battery life and 32GB of storage, all you need to easily play more games is a MicroSD Card.
Whether shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift for the ultimate Mario fan, grab the newest Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition on sale. That way you and the special gamer in your life can play all the best Switch games of 2024, like Princess Peach: Showtime!, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.
Shop More Nintendo Switch Deals
Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy‑Con
Nintendo Switch deals are rare. Save over $40 on the console to play at home or on the go.
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and MightySkins Voucher
With this bundle's MightySkins voucher, you can choose from thousands of skins to personalize and protect your console.
Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
RELATED CONTENT: