Coach Outlet Fresh Start Sale: Save Up to 70% on Stylish Handbags, Wallets, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
coach outlet sale
Coach

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now with up to 70% off new arrivals (and classic fashion staples) site-wide at Coach Outlet. You can find tons of fresh goodies to shop and stock up on in celebration of the new year at Coach Outlet's Fresh Start Sale! The incredible discount is applied at checkout. 

The online factory store is offering a can't-miss chance at major markdowns across all of its top categories, including handbags, wallets, shoes, accessories and so much more. The Coach Outlet Fresh Start Sale is the perfect place to shop for a much-needed fashion refresh for 2022 and beyond.

Shop Coach Outlet

With over 700 products available to choose from, there are deals on Coach's iconic leather crossbody bags, totes, satchels, shoulder bags, clutches, wallets and backpacks in a variety of styles and colors. Coach is famous for its stylish handbags and there are a ton of options available for amazing prices that won't break the bank with new styles constantly being added -- like the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection. In other words, there's no reason you shouldn't check out the brand's outlet site! 

See all of the best deals available to shop now at Coach Outlet's Fresh Start Sale and shop ET's top picks ahead.

Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
$328$131
Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas
$350$175
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
$78$31
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Coach Outlet
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Wear this Coach Georgie Saddle Bag as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Made from nappa leather, this Coach bag is very soft and of the highest quality.
$450$139
Mini Brynn Crossbody
Coach Mini Brynn Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Mini Brynn Crossbody
$298$119
Georgie Shoulder Bag With Puffy Quilting
Georgie Shoulder Bag With Puffy Quilting
Coach Outlet
Georgie Shoulder Bag With Puffy Quilting
$498$199
Mollie Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Mollie Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Mollie Tote In Signature Canvas
$378$149
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
 
$350$175
3 In 1 Wallet
Coach 3 In 1 Wallet
Coach Outlet
3 In 1 Wallet
$178$71
Kleo Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
Kleo Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Kleo Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
$428$171
Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
$328$131
Corner Zip Wristlet
Corner Zip Wristlet
Coach Outlet
Corner Zip Wristlet
$78$31
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
This saddle bag features Coach's logo, studs and statement buckle. 
$398$139
Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
Court Backpack In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
$398$199
Signature Wrap
Coach Signature Wrap
Coach Outlet
Signature Wrap
Shop now to get Coach's Signature Scarf before you need it (and at a huge discount!).
$178$71

