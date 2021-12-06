Jennifer Lopez's Coach Bag From the Beat Collection Is 30% Off
Jennifer Lopez's coveted Coach bag is on sale, and you're going to want to get in on the deal. Coach has kicked off their Holiday Sale, offering 30-50% off both women's and men's styles. Various bags from the Coach Beat Collection are on sale too, which means it's perfect for treating yourself or a loved one to the designer handbag for the holidays.
The Beat Bag is a new Coach classic that has fashion-forward details and practical compartments, making this design the perfect everyday bag. Inspired by the heartbeat of New York City, the Beat Bag, modeled by "Jenny from the Block" herself, is made from buttery soft leather and boasts a cool "C" buckle closure. The Beat style is available as a shoulder bag, crossbody bag and clutch bag, which are all 30% off right now.
A variety of prints and colorways are part of the sale. Whether you're looking for a versatile, simple (but not boring) black bag to wear with every kind of outfit or you're seeking a statement maker, there's a Beat Bag for you. Plus, Coach Outlet has great deals on the J.Lo x Coach collaboration.
Shop the Coach Holiday Sale and see our favorite picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Ends Tonight!
Macy's One Day Black Friday Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Through Wednesday
Shop Cameron Diaz's Go-to Cookware at Our Place's Black Friday Sale
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2021: Early Tech & TV Deals You Can Shop Now
Nike Sale: Save Up to 40% Off on Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles
This $399 Kate Spade Satchel Is On Sale for $89 -- Today Only
Apple AirPods Pro Are Now 25% Off at Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale
The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now
The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Happening Right Now