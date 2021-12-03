Shop All of the Best Amazon Cyber Week Deals Right Here

Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Nordstrom have been rolling out deals for weeks. Now with Black Friday behind us, the Cyber Monday deals are sweeter than ever. Amazon just launched thousands of Cyber Week deals and we can hardly contain ourselves.

The e-commerce giant kicked off its 2021 holiday sale season with what the company is calling "Black Friday-worthy deals." In addition to previously announced deals on beauty products, Amazon slashed prices on its own Alexa-backed gadgets, toys, apparel, kitchenware, pet gifts, celebrity-loved beauty products and more. Those deals have lasted and more have been added now that Black Friday is upon is. You'll find deals on some of the most sought-after gifts of 2021, including Apple AirPods Pro, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, cast iron Le Creuset ovens and even Amazon gift cards.

In addition to these huge Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon unveiled a number of helpful gift guides designed to ease your holiday shopping. Those shopping for presents for kids will want to check out Amazon's Holiday Toy List, the retailer's picks for the hottest toys of 2021. You can also shop Amazon's stocking stuffer suggestions, a list of Amazon customers' most-loved gifts, fall and winter holiday decor picks and more.

With holiday 2021 shipping deadlines pushed earlier this year than ever, Amazon's Black Friday sale offered the perfect opportunity to get gifts for all the important people on your list -- and save a lot of money while doing so. Here's what you need to know about Amazon's big Cyber Week sale, and some of the best deals you can get at Amazon right now.

For more gift-giving inspiration, check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.

Amazon's Cyber Week Gift Card Deal

Free $10 Amazon Gift Card Deal Amazon Free $10 Amazon Gift Card Deal Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards. $50 SPEND $50, GET A $10 CREDIT Buy Now

Amazon's Cyber Week Tech Deals

Amazon's Cyber Week Kitchen Deals

More Cyber Week Kitchen Deals

Save 20% on Breville coffee makers

Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender

Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories

Save 40% on Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer

Save 38% on Ninja Foodi power blender and processor

Save up to 25% on Stone Lain dinnerware

Save up to 35% on Instant Pot dutch ovens

Shop Kitchen Deals at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Week Toy Deals

Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more

Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh

Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels

Save up to 30% on Dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more

Save up to 30% on Games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more

Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu

Shop Amazon's Holiday Toy List

Amazon's Cyber Week Home Deals

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops

Save up to 15% on Casper mattresses

Save 15% or more on select furniture

Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture

Save up to 40% on home essentials

Save up to 20% on Medify Air Purifiers

Shop Home Deals at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Week Electronics Deals

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor. $430 $329 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied. $159 $109 Buy Now

Galaxy SmartTag Amazon Galaxy SmartTag Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to. $40 $25 Buy Now

More Cyber Week Electronics Deals

Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds

Save on select Sony headphones

Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more

Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony

Save on select Beats headphones

Save over 50% on Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Deal

Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

Save on select Bose headphones

Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames

Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses

Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22

Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft

Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Shop Electronics Deals at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is happening now. You'll be able to find a number of limited-time deals on some big name beauty products and appliances.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without. $19 $16 Buy Now

More Amazon Cyber Week Beauty Deals

Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more

Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L'Oreal Paris, and more

Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more

Save up to 40% on self-care appliances

Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more

Amazon's Cyber Week Small Business Deals

Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game

Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds

Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner

Save 15% on Namore desk organizers

Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks

Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set

Shop Small Business Deals

Amazon's Cyber Week Pet Deals

Furbo Pet Camera Amazon Furbo Pet Camera After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. $170 $118 Buy Now

Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy’s

Save up to 20% on Outward Hound

Save on PetSafe dog chew toys

Save up to 40% on select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy

Shop Pet Deals at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Week Outdoor Deals

Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products

Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters

Save on select Makita power tools and saws

Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills

Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws

Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools

Save on Camco RV parts and accessories

Shop Outdoor Deals at Amazon

