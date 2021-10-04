If there's a celeb-loved product you've been eyeing, you can probably find it on Amazon. Jessica Alba revealed her favorite products, Halle Berry shared her favorite leggings, and of course we love Khloe Kardashian's gym shoes and water bottle that are available at Amazon. But it's celebrities' favorite beauty products that we really love and right now, you can find a bunch at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul.

Meghan Markle once wrote on her blog, The Tig, that she credits the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer for "that homegrown glow," while Eva Longoria, a longtime L'Oreal Paris ambassador, swears by its Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Both products are available on Amazon.

The skincare oil Kim Kardashian uses to get rid of stretch marks and you can find Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty faves as well as Lizzo's go-to face oil. You can also score a deal on the brow pencil used by makeup artists on Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey, a face mask Sophie Turner can't get enough of, a NuFACE facial rejuvenation product used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, and one of Margot Robbie's skincare staples. But there are so many other beauty products at huge discounts that you can explore from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul.

Shop the Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul and see celeb's favorite products below.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without. $19 $17 AT AMAZON Buy Now

