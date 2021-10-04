Shopping

Shop Celeb-Loved Beauty Products Used by Meghan Markle, J.Lo, Lizzo & More at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

By ETonline Staff
If there's a celeb-loved product you've been eyeing, you can probably find it on Amazon. Jessica Alba revealed her favorite products, Halle Berry shared her favorite leggings, and of course we love Khloe Kardashian's gym shoes and water bottle that are available at Amazon. But it's celebrities' favorite beauty products that we really love and right now, you can find a bunch at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Meghan Markle once wrote on her blog, The Tig, that she credits the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer for "that homegrown glow," while Eva Longoria, a longtime L'Oreal Paris ambassador, swears by its Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Both products are available on Amazon. 

The skincare oil Kim Kardashian uses to get rid of stretch marks and you can find Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty faves as well as Lizzo's go-to face oil. You can also score a deal on the brow pencil used by makeup artists on Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey, a face mask Sophie Turner can't get enough of, a NuFACE facial rejuvenation product used by Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, and one of Margot Robbie's skincare staples. But there are so many other beauty products at huge discounts that you can explore from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul.

Shop the Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul and see celeb's favorite products below. 

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask has a cooling effect on the skin, while helping to soothe and hydrate the skin, according to the website. 
$55 $46
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil instantly absorbs into the skin with advanced Vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 
$40$34
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
Amazon
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
This vegan face mask will become one of the heroes of your skincare routine.
$20
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer.png
Amazon
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
A uniquely formulated exfoliating moisturizer promising to enhance luminosity. 
$70
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
L’Oreal Paris 1.5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin C from Revitalift Derm Intensives for Dewy Looking Skin, Hydrate, Moisturize, Plump Skin, Reduce Wrinkles, Anti Aging Serum, 1 Oz.png
Amazon
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
This serum moisturizes skin instantly for dewy glow and visibly plumped skin, reduces wrinkles and boosts skin's radiance. 
$24$19
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Amazon
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
The humidity-proof, heat-activated hair treatment Jennifer Lopez used to keep her curls frizz-free during her Super Bowl Halftime performance. 
$28
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Amazon
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
This high-tech moisturizer -- infused with hyaluronic acid Hydrogel Cream -- works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.
$20
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFace Mini Device
Amazon
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, and Miranda Kerr all use this toning device for lifted and toned skin. 
$209$157
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil
Amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
An ultra-slim, retractable pencil is ideal for outlining and detailing brows. 
$23$20
Yeamon 2-in-1 Face Massager Roller
Yeamon 2 in 1 Face Massager Roller
Amazon
Yeamon 2-in-1 Face Massager Roller
A $16 dupe for Jennifer Aniston's $195 Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar vibrating facial massage device. 
$19
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without. 
$19$17 AT AMAZON
Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
Amazon
Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
A daily cleansing & exfoliating treatment that buffs and polishes for radiant, healthy looking skin. 
$86 $73
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, 4.2 Ounce, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E.png
Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks
Helps repair skin damage and scars from pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, C-section, aging and more.
$26$20
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. 
$46

