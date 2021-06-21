Shopping

Lizzo's Favorite Face Oil Is 30% Off for Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
lizzo sunday riley prime day 1280
Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Amazon

Lizzo has influenced us, again! The musician's favorite face oil is on sale for Amazon Prime Day, and you bet we're immediately adding it to cart! The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently 30% off for $28 (regularly $40) on Amazon. 

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more deals on Sunday Riley, Amazon Prime Day deals include savings on the skincare line's fan favorites, including the U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face OilJuno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil and Ceramic Slip Cleanser

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings (including the Lizzo-approved booty-lifting pair), shoes, handbags, jewelryAmazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

Shop Sunday Riley products on sale for Prime Day 2021. 

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil is formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to help the skin look more radiant and work as an antioxidant defense, according to the website. 
$28 (REGULARLY $40)
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
The U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil is great for acne-prone skin. The green facial oil contains 1.5% salicylic acid to combat breakouts and congestion without leaving a greasy feeling. 
$28 (REGULARLY $40)
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Made with 9 cold-pressed, superfood seed oils, the Juno Face Oil restores and soothes dehydrated skin.
$25 (REGULARLY $36)
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Amazon
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
A gentle cleanser that draws out dirt and impurities without stripping the skin.
$25 (REGULARLY $35)

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale for Prime Day

Kendall Jenner's Cropped Tie-Dye Cardigan Is Only $12 for Prime Day

Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is 33% Off for Prime Day

Sophie Turner's Detox Gel Face Mask Is On Sale for Prime Day

Margot Robbie's Skincare Staple Is On Sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals