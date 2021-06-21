Lizzo's Favorite Face Oil Is 30% Off for Prime Day

Lizzo has influenced us, again! The musician's favorite face oil is on sale for Amazon Prime Day, and you bet we're immediately adding it to cart! The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently 30% off for $28 (regularly $40) on Amazon.

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more deals on Sunday Riley, Amazon Prime Day deals include savings on the skincare line's fan favorites, including the U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil, Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil and Ceramic Slip Cleanser.

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings (including the Lizzo-approved booty-lifting pair), shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

Shop Sunday Riley products on sale for Prime Day 2021.

