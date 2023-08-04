The culmination of summer is the perfect time to incorporate a vitamin C serum into your daily routine. The super-powered antioxidant vitamin C is an essential part of any complete skincare regimen, especially with the environmental protection it offers against harsh weather conditions due to dry air and indoor heat. If you've been wanting to add Vitamin C to your skin, the beloved TruSkin Vitamin C Serum is currently 20% off.

For soft, bright skin that feels and looks amazing, you can get the TrukSkin Vitamin C Serum for just $37 at Amazon — but hurry as this is a limited-time deal.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. $49 $37 WITH COUPON Shop Now

The potent TruSkin serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has over 90,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Mixing the titular vitamin C with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and nourishing jojoba oil, shoppers love this serum for calming and protecting their skin. The formula is topped off with vitamin E, which is a super moisture-quenching ingredient to improve skin wellness.

There are multiple benefits of adding vitamin C serum to your fall skincare routine. In addition to providing hydration that reduces symptoms like irritation and itching, a quality Vitamin C serum also creates a protective shield that helps prevent the signs of dry skin from returning. It promotes collagen production to keep our skin smooth and even, especially in the fall. In warmer weather, Vitamin C serum can help protect your skin from the powerful sun damage. Shop more of the best Vitamin C serums for all skin types below.

The Best Vitamin C Serums in 2023

Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum Amazon Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum Featuring Artichoke & Clover Extracts, this highly rated Honest Beauty Vitamin C product is made without harmful ingredients and will keep your skin glowing and moisturized throughout the fall season. If you have acne prone skin or dry skin, this topical Vitamin C serum works wonders. $30 $21 Shop Now

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum Tatcha Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum Packed with 20% vitamin C and 10% AHAs, this gentle yet potent formula boasts pure ingredients that work together to soften, smooth, and reveal a complexion that's beautifully radiant and even-toned. $89 Shop Now

