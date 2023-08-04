Sales & Deals

This Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With Over 91,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings Is 20% Off Right Now

By Charlotte Lewis
The culmination of summer is the perfect time to incorporate a vitamin C serum into your daily routine. The super-powered antioxidant vitamin C is an essential part of any complete skincare regimen, especially with the environmental protection it offers against harsh weather conditions due to dry air and indoor heat. If you've been wanting to add Vitamin C to your skin, the beloved TruSkin Vitamin C Serum is currently 20% off. 

For soft, bright skin that feels and looks amazing, you can get the TrukSkin Vitamin C Serum for just $37 at Amazon — but hurry as this is a limited-time deal.

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. 

$49$37
WITH COUPON

The potent TruSkin serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has over 90,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Mixing the titular vitamin C with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and nourishing jojoba oil, shoppers love this serum for calming and protecting their skin. The formula is topped off with vitamin E, which is a super moisture-quenching ingredient to improve skin wellness. 

There are multiple benefits of adding vitamin C serum to your fall skincare routine. In addition to providing hydration that reduces symptoms like irritation and itching, a quality Vitamin C serum also creates a protective shield that helps prevent the signs of dry skin from returning. It promotes collagen production to keep our skin smooth and even, especially in the fall. In warmer weather, Vitamin C serum can help protect your skin from the powerful sun damage. Shop more of the best Vitamin C serums for all skin types below.

The Best Vitamin C Serums in 2023

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.

$33$14
La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid
La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid

Made with a potent combination of moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid and blemish-fighting Salicylic Acid, this multi-acting Vitamin C serum is perfect for those with combination or oily skin, as well as sensitive skin.

$45
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid
C E FERULIC® WITH 15% L-ASCORBIC ACID
Skinceuticals
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid

Protect your face against environmental damage caused by UVA/UVB rays with this patented daytime Vitamin C serum, made to improve the appearance of fine lines and loss of firmness on your skin. The Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Acid Serum helps to fight the appearance of wrinkles, dry skin and discoloration.

$182
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
SkinStore
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face with non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients.

$85$72
WITH CODE SS15
Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Brightening Treatment Serum
Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Brightening Treatment Serum
Sephora
Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Brightening Treatment Serum

Add this to your skin care routine: The Glow Recipe brightening serum is enriched with five forms of vitamin C, guava, and the dynamic duo of tranexamic acid and ferulic acid, as it visibly diminishes dark spots and works to fix uneven skin tone.

$45
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic 15% Vitamin C Firm and Bright Serum
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic 15% Vitamin C Firm and Bright Serum
Dermstore
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic 15% Vitamin C Firm and Bright Serum

Boost your skin care game with our antioxidant-packed serum featuring a potent blend of 15% L ascorbic acid and lactic acid. This dynamic combo kicks aging concerns to the curb—think more elasticity, less fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, uneven tone, and dullness.

$85
Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum
Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum
Amazon
Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum

Featuring Artichoke & Clover Extracts, this highly rated Honest Beauty Vitamin C product is made without harmful ingredients and will keep your skin glowing and moisturized throughout the fall season. If you have acne prone skin or dry skin, this topical Vitamin C serum works wonders.

$30$21
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum
Tatcha
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum

Packed with 20% vitamin C and 10% AHAs, this gentle yet potent formula boasts pure ingredients that work together to soften, smooth, and reveal a complexion that's beautifully radiant and even-toned.

$89
Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40
Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40
Ilia Beauty
Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40

Ilia's serum is a triple threat, not only does it have vitamin C, but also niacinamide and mineral SPF 40. C Beyond Triple Serum will leave your skin glowing and protected and is great for sensitive skin.

$64
ILIA BEAUTY
$64
AMAZON

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

