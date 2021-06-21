Margot Robbie's skincare staple is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The actress' go-to Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads are currently 30% off for $32 (regularly $46) as part of Prime Day 2021 deals.

The actress told Byrdie she "can't live without" the facial cleansing and treatment pads, which are formulated with salicylic acid and a glycolic acid complex to exfoliate and help clear up acne and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone.

"When I’m traveling on a plane, I’ll take my makeup off with a wipe and then I’ll use Peter Thomas Roth Complexion Correction Pads. I honestly stumbled across them, and now I can’t live without them. Your skin is better after. They’re really strong," she shared with the outlet.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Prime Day, be sure to check out Kendall Jenner's go-to Mario Badescu facial spray and tie-dye cropped cardigan, Lizzo's fave leggings and face oil, Jennifer Lopez's Adidas sneakers and so many more.

Amazon Prime Day deals have just started with summer's biggest sale event, which will go on until June 22. The sale is packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear.

