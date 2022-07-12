Sophie Turner's favorite skincare face mask is on sale dyring the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event. The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is made to help soothe and hydrate the skin whenever it's feeling dry or irritated. Now through Wednesday, July 13, the cooling gel mask is 50% off with this Prime Day beauty deal.

The actress shared the face mask while breaking down her at-home beauty routine during quarantine with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on Instagram.

"You leave it in your fridge all day, and then it's so nice and cold and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after like being in the sun or whatever you can just put it on and it's just so calming and soothing. You can use it either two to three times a week or everyday, so I use it every night and I leave it on overnight and it's super hydrating," she says in the video.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Amazon Prime Day, we've rounded up more of the best Prime Day beauty deals below.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE devices are some of the most popular on the skincare market right now — and for good reason. Celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr all turn to these face-defining tools for their anti-aging benefits. $209 $144 Buy Now

