Sophie Turner's Hydrating Face Mask Is 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day 2022

By ETonline Staff
sophie turner peter thomas roth prime day 1280
Rich Fury/Getty Images, Amazon

Sophie Turner's favorite skincare face mask is on sale dyring the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event. The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is made to help soothe and hydrate the skin whenever it's feeling dry or irritated. Now through Wednesday, July 13, the cooling gel mask is 50% off with this Prime Day beauty deal

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator

The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask has a cooling effect on the skin, while helping to nourish, soothe and hydrate the skin, according to the website.

$55 $27

The actress shared the face mask while breaking down her at-home beauty routine during quarantine with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on Instagram. 

"You leave it in your fridge all day, and then it's so nice and cold and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after like being in the sun or whatever you can just put it on and it's just so calming and soothing. You can use it either two to three times a week or everyday, so I use it every night and I leave it on overnight and it's super hydrating," she says in the video. 

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Amazon Prime Day, we've rounded up more of the best Prime Day beauty deals below. 

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device
Amazon
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

NuFACE devices are some of the most popular on the skincare market right now — and for good reason. Celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr all turn to these face-defining tools for their anti-aging benefits.

$209 $144
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
SkinStore
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The Lizzo-approved face oil works to brighten and hydrate the look of skin with an instant glow. 

$40$28
EltaMD UV Glow Tinted Moisturizer with SPF Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 36
EltaMD UV Glow Tinted Moisturizer with SPF Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 36
Amazon
EltaMD UV Glow Tinted Moisturizer with SPF Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 36

This transparent zinc sunscreen is perfect for all skin types and offers optimal coverage. 

$40.50$32.40
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer

An unscented lightweight sunscreen for face that not only provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, but also hydrates while doing it.

$55$39
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device
Amazon
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device

Shoppers claim this Foreo device can actually improve your skin's appearance -- even if you have acne scars. 

$219$152
Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer
Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer
Amazon
Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer

Apply before bedtime and indulge your skin with a hydrating nighttime facial moisturizer featuring Olay’s Vitamin B3 + Retinol Complex to work wonders while you sleep. 

$47$28
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask

This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.

$85$64
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Amazon
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

This moisturizer will increase radiance and hydrates your skin.

$69$35

