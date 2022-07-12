Sophie Turner's Hydrating Face Mask Is 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Sophie Turner's favorite skincare face mask is on sale dyring the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event. The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator is made to help soothe and hydrate the skin whenever it's feeling dry or irritated. Now through Wednesday, July 13, the cooling gel mask is 50% off with this Prime Day beauty deal.
The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask has a cooling effect on the skin, while helping to nourish, soothe and hydrate the skin, according to the website.
The actress shared the face mask while breaking down her at-home beauty routine during quarantine with celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood on Instagram.
"You leave it in your fridge all day, and then it's so nice and cold and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after like being in the sun or whatever you can just put it on and it's just so calming and soothing. You can use it either two to three times a week or everyday, so I use it every night and I leave it on overnight and it's super hydrating," she says in the video.
If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Amazon Prime Day, we've rounded up more of the best Prime Day beauty deals below.
NuFACE devices are some of the most popular on the skincare market right now — and for good reason. Celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr all turn to these face-defining tools for their anti-aging benefits.
The Lizzo-approved face oil works to brighten and hydrate the look of skin with an instant glow.
This transparent zinc sunscreen is perfect for all skin types and offers optimal coverage.
An unscented lightweight sunscreen for face that not only provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, but also hydrates while doing it.
Shoppers claim this Foreo device can actually improve your skin's appearance -- even if you have acne scars.
Apply before bedtime and indulge your skin with a hydrating nighttime facial moisturizer featuring Olay’s Vitamin B3 + Retinol Complex to work wonders while you sleep.
This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.
This moisturizer will increase radiance and hydrates your skin.
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
Here Are the Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals We're Shopping This Year
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The 20 Best Deals to Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals: Score TVs, iPads, Macbooks and More
Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches Are on Amazon
The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Furniture, and More
Best Buy Is Having a Huge Prime Day Competitor Sale Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals to Upgrade and Jam for Summer
Our Place Summer Sale: Save Big on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot