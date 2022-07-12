Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Is Finally Here: Shop the 20 Best Deals Across Tech, Clothing, Home, and Beauty

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop
Amazon and ET Online

Although the specific deals change every year, Amazon Prime Day always has the best deals across every major category from electronics to home and kitchen to beauty essentials. Now that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here, it's time to commit to upgrading your old blender and revamping your living room. Regardless of your wish list, the retailer is sure to have some prime deals on customer-loved products. 

Shop All Prime Day Deals

Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 are reserved for scrolling through the best Amazon Prime Day deals. With thousands of deals in every department, it's easy to get distracted by all the discounts. That's why we've put together a list of the best Prime Day deals in multiple categories. Some standout deals include markdowns on Keurig coffee makers, Acer gaming laptops, NuFace toning devices, Levi's shorts and Amazon Fire TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has up to 75% off across countless best-selling products, but you do need an Amazon Prime membership to unlock all the Prime Day savings. Don't worry though: You can still sign up for an Amazon Prime membership and participate in this year's sale. If you're already used your 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for $15/month. 

Prime Day Tech Deals

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.

$200$160
Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones
Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones

Some of the best features on these Sony headphones are the enhanced bass, long battery life and quick-charging capabilities. The batteries on these over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones can last up to 30 hours. If you're in a pinch for time and need to recharge your headphones, a quick 10-minute charging session can give this device up to 4.5 hours of battery life. 

$250$124
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
Amazon
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

Acer's CoolBoost technology increases your gaming laptop's fan speed, so its CPU and GPU stay cool even when you're in the middle of a game. 

$840$700
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartpho
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone

Use two different apps on the same screen thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's folding screen design. 

$1,000$700
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV is one of the retailer's best-selling smart TVs. At 41% off, you can upgrade every movie night to a 4K HD experience for a lot less.

$410$240

Prime Day Home & Kitchen Deals

Ninja Professional Dishwasher-Safe Blender
Ninja Professional Dishwasher-Safe Blender
Amazon
Ninja Professional Dishwasher-Safe Blender

The warm weather is here to stay for the next few months, which means it's time to enjoy some freshly blended smoothies, cocktails and milkshakes.

$100$70
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Amazon Prime Day deals always make your morning coffee taste a little bit better.

$130$60
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Amazon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

This large-capacity Shark vacuum cleaner comes equipped with swivel-steering, so you can clean places that are difficult to maneuver. 

$220$120
Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 12-in-1 Countertop Oven
Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 12-in-1 Countertop Oven
Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 12-in-1 Countertop Oven

This Cosori Air Fryer Toast Oven is Alexa-compatible, so you can sync up a recipe with your countertop oven without pressing a single button.

$150$120

Prime Day Furniture Deals

Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair

Relax all summer long in this cushioned lounge chair. At 12%, you revamp your patio set-up for a lot less. 

$568$501
Lucid Mid-Rise Upholstered Headboard
Lucid Mid-Rise Headboard
Amazon
Lucid Mid-Rise Upholstered Headboard

Give your bed a new sleek look with this mid-rise headboard.

$100$79
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring
Amazon
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring

At 75% off, this Amazon Prime Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.

$385$98
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair

You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.

$257$112
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk
Amazon
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk

This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a 18% discount at the same time.

$333$273

Prime Day Beauty & Fashion Deals

Conair Infinitipro Cool Air Curler
Conair Infinitipro Cool Air Curler
Amazon
Conair Infinitipro Cool Air Curler

Effortless curl your hair or give your hair some volume with summer-ready waves. 

$65$35
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit Facial Toning Device
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit Facial Toning Device
Amazon
NuFace Trinity Starter Kit Facial Toning Device

Use the celeb-loved NuFace Trinity Starter Kit to give yourself a 5-minute face lift. Contour and rejuvenate your neck, jawline, cheeks, forehead and more. 

$340$217
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Shop this celeb-loved beauty brand to reduce your dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

$55$39
Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants
Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants
Amazon
Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants

This Amazon best-seller will keep your comfortable all day long.

$30$14
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Enjoy the rest of the summer in Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts. After all, it's hard to beat Levi's 501 Original Shorts when they're 60% off.

$60$24
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer
Amazon
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

This top-rated hair dryer reduces frizz and dries your hair faster. Plus, it's made for all hair types.

$95$76

RELATED CONTENT: 

Save Up to $300 on Theraguns During Therabody’s Massive Sale

The Best TV Deals to Shop With Prime Day Prices

Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale: Save Hundreds on Appliances

Shop the Best Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

The Best Air Conditioner Deals to Shop During Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Blink Security Systems

Get Up to $1,00 Off Samsung’s Frame TV for Prime Day

Prime Day Deals on NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Devices

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch