Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on NuFace Devices to Lift and Tone Your Skin

By ETonline Staff
NuFACE

Ever wonder how to get a professional facial like actresses and supermodels without going to an aesthetician? Microcurrent devices from NuFACE do just that — and they're beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, which is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, you can already save on NuFACE facial toning devices, skincare sets and serums. 

The facial toning systems are known for their non-invasive microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home. 

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it — and fast. 

Ahead, shop the best NuFace deals available on Amazon right now.

NuFACE FIX Starter Kit
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit
Amazon
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit

This starter kit includes a FIX device and line smoothing serum to smooth and tighten your skin in no time. Plus, it's 40% off!

$149$90
NuFACE Trinity
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
NuFace
NuFACE Trinity

We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead.

$339$254
NuFACE Trinity + Effective Lip & Eye
NuFACE Trinity + Effective Lip & Eye
NuFACE
NuFACE Trinity + Effective Lip & Eye

Tone, lift, and contour your facial muscles with the Trinity Microcurrent Device, while targeting fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes and mouth with the Effective Lip & Eye Attachment.

$449$337
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFace Mini Device
NuFACE
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device

Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, and Miranda Kerr all use this toning device for lifted and toned skin. 

$209$157
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit
NuFACE
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up — it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go.

$159$119
NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer
NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer
NuFACE
NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer

In this NuFACE Red Light Facial Toning Kit you'll receive the Trinity Facial Toning Device and the Red Light Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for an at-home microcurrent facial. This NuFace Toning Kit makes the perfect gift.

$449$337
NuFACE Trinity Effective Lip & Eye Attachment
NuFACE Trinity Effective Lip & Eye Attachment
NuFACE
NuFACE Trinity Effective Lip & Eye Attachment

The dual wands deliver precise microcurrent for sensitive and hard-to-reach areas, improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips, and forehead.

$159$119
NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device
NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device
NuFACE
NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device

We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. 

$499$399
NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel
Hydrating Aqua Gel
Amazon
NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel

This aqua gel activator will hydrate your skin and leave it feeling soft. 

$59$56
NuFACE FIX Serum
NuFACE FIX Serum
Amazon
NuFACE FIX Serum

This serum will give your skin bursts of energy while restoring radiance to your skin. 

$37$33

