The end of summer is prime time for a beauty routine overhaul. Whether you need to stock up on new products for the fall or are due for a new bottle of an old favorite, the SkinStore Labor Day Sale just launched, and the deals are almost too good.

Shop the SkinStore Sale

Now throughMonday, September 4, you can get up to 25% off thousands of skincare and hair care products with the code LABOR. Sunday Riley, NuFace, Murad and Dr Dennis Gross are just a few of the fan-favorite brands on sale at SkinStore, allowing you to refresh your entire skincare regimen while saving big.

From best-selling anti-aging serums like Drew Barrymore's favorite Sunday Riley Good Genes to StriVectin's internet-famous neck cream and fast-acting pimple patches, the deals are nearly endless. And contrary to the retailer's name, there are also tons of hair and makeup must-haves from Christophe Robin, Estée Lauder, Stila and more.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the SkinStore Labor Day Sale that you won't want to miss.

NuFACE Mini Skinstore NuFACE Mini Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $220 $165 WITH CODE LABOR Shop Now

NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel SkinStore NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel Kickstart your skincare routine with NuFACE's Hydrating Aqua Gel. The lightweight formula works to boost hydration for up to 24 hours and improve overall skin texture. $35 $26 WITH CODE LABOR Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

La Mer's Iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly $300 Off Now

Save $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand

The TikTok-Viral CosRx Snail Mucin Essence Is On Sale for Just $18 Now

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Shockingly Affordable Secret to Amazing Skin

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now

The 10 Best Neck Creams for Smoother, Firmer Skin

Score 25% Off Murad’s Best-Selling Skincare

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

The Best Face Washes to Add to Your Skincare Routine

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne and Blemishes in No Time