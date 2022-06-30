If there's one thing you'll be seeing a lot of this summer and should have in your wardrobe is a pair of denim shorts. Hailey Bieber shared her love for them with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot. "The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential," she explained before revealing her favorite pair — the classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts. Right now, Hailey's go-to shorts are on sale for 58% off at Amazon.

Levi's makes some of the most iconic denim of all time. "I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine. The classic vintage-style shorts feature a 100% cotton design with a high-waist rise and cutoff hem.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. However, Amazon got the massive annual sale started with early Prime Day deals such as these Levi's denim shorts. You won't find Bieber's beloved shorts on sale for more than half off year-round, so get ready for sunny days and take advantage of this Prime Day deal.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Now

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer 2022: Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber and More

Hailey Bieber's Vogue Eyewear Line Has the Chicest, Cool-Girl Sunnies

22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

The Best Levi's Jeans and Shorts on Amazon For Summer 2022

12 Best Biker Shorts for Women to Shop on Amazon

Spanx's Sold-Out Shorts Are Back for Summer — And In New Colors

The Best Summer Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $30

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women