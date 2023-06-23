The Best Denim Shorts for Women to Wear This Summer: Abercrombie, Madewell, Levi's and More
Every time the weather starts to heat up, we're faced with the never-ending struggle of finding an actually decent pair of denim shorts.
If you thought finding a good pair of jeans was tough, finding a high-quality pair of jean shorts is even harder: they ride up, make us chafe and never seem to fit right through the hip and waist. Thankfully, our favorite brands have stepped it up in 2023 with plenty of denim shorts for every body type and style. The best jean shorts are easily styled in multiple ways, making them a versatile wardrobe essential — even on those hotter-than-hot days.
One of the most common struggles we see with jean shorts is waist gapping — when the hip and thigh fit but the waist gapes several inches away from your body. Brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell and American Eagle have a solution with curvy fit shorts that are made with an extra few inches through the hip and thigh for a proper fit.
Whether you prefer to show off your legs with a distressed Daisy Duke or want to keep things polished with a more tailored fit, we've found the best jean shorts for women to update their summer wardrobes. From the Hailey Bieber-approved classic style denim short to Free People's mid-rise frayed cutoffs, our picks are available in a variety of cuts and washes that will make you love jean shorts again.
The Best Denim Shorts of 2023
Feel sexy all summer long in these high-waisted cutoffs.
Hailey Bieber loves these classic Levi Strauss shorts for summer.
Also available in Curve Love, the relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts give off a vintage vibe.
"Favorite item of clothing I've bought in years," one happy reviewer praised these A-line denim jean shorts. "I rarely feel my most confident in shorts, but these are magic -- waist and butt flattering, long enough for no thigh rub, cute vintage-y look, stiff and durable feeling but also comfy enough to lounge in.
The ultimate cool-girl jean short made with extra room through the hip and bum for curvier figures.
Celebrities such as Taylor Swift adore AGOLDE's crossover denim styles.
On the set of Outer Banks season three, Madelyn Cline rocks these mid-rise shorts in crisp white.
Made with recycled fabric, the A-line fit of these shorts leaves plenty of room in the thighs for a comfortable fit.
Clean-cut and sleek, these quality denim shorts are easy to dress up or down for any occasion.
Diamante accents and a distressed cutoff finish make these shorts the perfect pair for festival season.
Keep it comfy in a pair of drapey blue jean shorts in a flattering ultra-high rise — available in sizes 00-20.
If you've ever struggled with waist gapping, Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are an easy solution, offering an extra two inches in the hip measurement to accommodate. These cute mom jean shorts are available in size 24 to 37 with a hint of elastane for extra stretch.
For a polished look, we love these triple-stitched shorts from FRAME Denim. These are the perfect pair for date nights this summer.
For a bit more coverage, opt for NYDJ's bermuda-length short — available in sizes 0-18 as well as plus sizes.
Feel put-together in a pair of pleated denim shorts from Express.
