The Best Amazon Device Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022: Fire TVs, Blink Cameras, Tablets and More
Amazon kicked off tons of deals on Amazon Devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. This year's massive two-day shopping event will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Already, Amazon has launched incredible deals on Amazon devices like Fire TVs, Echo smart speaker, Blink cameras, and more. The major discounts on Amazon devices will run until the largest shopping day kicks off, but get your orders before popular products sell out.
Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day to deeply discount its own devices. Whether you’re shopping for a new home security camera or a smart TV, we’ve rounded up the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices. While Prime Day deals are only available only to Prime subscribers, some of these tech deals below are open to everyone right now.
Ahead, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices that you can shop ahead of the annual midsummer version of Black Friday.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Fire TVs
This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Fire TV Streaming Devices
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K.
Amazon’s competing entry-level streaming device, the Fire TV Stick Lite, plugs directly into an HDMI port on the back or side of your TV. The 4.7-star-rated Fire TV Stick Lite features Amazon's Alexa so you easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home Security Devices
Save 25% when you buy this bundle with the Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5.
Add the sync model to your video doorbell for a more comprehensive security system. The sync saves all its footage, so you can browse through hours of clips with ease.
Save $35 on this security bundle with 2 Blink Outdoor camera and a Blink Mini, which is an indoor, plug-in security camera with 1080 HD video, motion detection and two way audio.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Echo Dots
Amazon's most compact smart speaker fits perfectly into small spaces with richer and louder sound.
Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Fire Tablets
Amazon recently released their new Fire 7 Tablet for pre-order with new features and updates. With an enhanced performance for up to 30% faster quad-core processor, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite content, browse through apps, take meetings with Zoom all from this updated Fire 7 Tablet.
