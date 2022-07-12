When it comes to skincare products, not all models are designed equally. Some products will hydrate your skin, while others will dry it out, and it's rare to find one that is a one-stop shop. Or at least, it was. This Amazon Prime Day, maintain your glowing, smooth complexion—despite the dry heat— by adding Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow to your shopping bags.

Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees.

According to a recent The New York Times article, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better." What could be better?

What could be better than a multi-functional product? Well, not only is Lizzo's go-to oil marked down this Amazon Prime Day but so are so many other Sunday Riley products. Add these items to your carts ASAP—but hurry, time's running out.

RELATED CONTENT:

This is Not a Drill: Snag These Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals ASAP!

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Appliances

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on TikTok's Viral Leggings

T3 AireBrush Duo Deal: Get the Dyson Airwrap Dupe for 33% Off

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games for Kids

The Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals to Refresh Your Home

Sunday Riley's Oprah-Approved Anti-Aging Serum Is On Sale

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color