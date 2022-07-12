Hurry, Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Product Is On Sale for Amazon Prime Day
When it comes to skincare products, not all models are designed equally. Some products will hydrate your skin, while others will dry it out, and it's rare to find one that is a one-stop shop. Or at least, it was. This Amazon Prime Day, maintain your glowing, smooth complexion—despite the dry heat— by adding Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow to your shopping bags.
Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees.
According to a recent The New York Times article, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better." What could be better?
The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.
What could be better than a multi-functional product? Well, not only is Lizzo's go-to oil marked down this Amazon Prime Day but so are so many other Sunday Riley products. Add these items to your carts ASAP—but hurry, time's running out.
A transformational power product duo that combines lactic acid and trans-retinol ester to exfoliate and brighten the skin.
Give yourself the gift of skincare love with 11 of Sunday Riley's bestsellers worth $176. This set features trial sizes of top-rated products to transform and nurture your skin.
Auto Correct contains caffeine and light reflecting particles to banish the appearance of tired looking eyes. It instantly delivers a brightened, lifted and depuffed look to the eye area and reduces appearance of dark circles.
Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores.
