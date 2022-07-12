Shopping

Hurry, Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Product Is On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

By Brittany Romano‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sunday Riley Sale
Sunday Riley

When it comes to skincare products, not all models are designed equally. Some products will hydrate your skin, while others will dry it out, and it's rare to find one that is a one-stop shop. Or at least, it was. This Amazon Prime Day, maintain your glowing, smooth complexion—despite the dry heat— by adding Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow to your shopping bags. 

Infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric, this nutrient-rich formula looks to improve your skin's appearance, brighten your complexion and protect it from harmful UV rays while replenishing its moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types, this product is nothing short of a game changer—and Lizzo agrees. 

According to a recent The New York Times article, this glow-giving face oil ranks high on her list. While admittedly she's a fan of "the whole Sunday Riley system," Lizzo loves this product's versatility. Sure, it'll revive her skin whether she uses it morning, day, or night, but it'll also work double-duty as a highlighter. She says, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better." What could be better? 

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

The Sunday Riley oil seals in much-needed moisture by treating your skin to brightening antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory turmeric.

$40$28

What could be better than a multi-functional product? Well, not only is Lizzo's go-to oil marked down this Amazon Prime Day but so are so many other Sunday Riley products. Add these items to your carts ASAP—but hurry, time's running out. 

Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit
Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit
Amazon
Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit

A transformational power product duo that combines lactic acid and trans-retinol ester to exfoliate and brighten the skin.

$72$41
Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection
Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection
Amazon
Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection

Give yourself the gift of skincare love with 11 of Sunday Riley's bestsellers worth $176. This set features trial sizes of top-rated products to transform and nurture your skin.

$129$116
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Amazon
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream

Auto Correct contains caffeine and light reflecting particles to banish the appearance of tired looking eyes. It instantly delivers a brightened, lifted and depuffed look to the eye area and reduces appearance of dark circles.

$65$46
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil
Sunday Riley LUNA Sleeping Night Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil

Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. 

$55$39

 RELATED CONTENT:

This is Not a Drill: Snag These Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals ASAP!

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Appliances

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on TikTok's Viral Leggings

T3 AireBrush Duo Deal: Get the Dyson Airwrap Dupe for 33% Off

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games for Kids

The Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals to Refresh Your Home

Sunday Riley's Oprah-Approved Anti-Aging Serum Is On Sale

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color