With summer officially underway and Amazon Prime Day 2022 exactly two days away, now's the time to restock your shelves with go-to beauty products. While this year's Prime Day deals are still under wraps, Amazon got the sale started early by marking down must-have skincare essentials. Top brands like NuFace, Olay, StriVectin, Neutrogena and more have launched their early Prime Day deals.

The annual shopping event is set to come back on July 12 and July 13, but ahead of the rush, there are plenty of deals on anti-aging skin care with antioxidants and moisturizing properties. From wrinkle-reducing face creams with collagen and hyaluronic acids to vitamin C serums, face oils, and eye creams, we've pulled together the best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop this weekend.

Below, find NuFace facial toning devices on sale along with anti-aging moisturizers from L'Oreal Paris and more to keep your skin looking radiant and youthful.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about. $30 $20 Buy Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE devices are some of the most popular on the skincare market right now — and for good reason. Celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr all turn to these face-defining tools for their anti-aging benefits. $209 $157 Buy Now

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit The NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and the hydrating primer gel to contour, tone and firm skin instantly and over time. $339 $254 Buy Now

