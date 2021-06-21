Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Beauty Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Prime Day Beauty Deals
Amazon

It's time for a beauty product update! Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and anyone who loves a good foundation or eyeshadow palette can find dozens of discounts. From the best skincare product for oily skin to bath bombs, you can find a deal on a product a beauty lover needs. 

Beyond beauty, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below. 

Calvin Klein Eternity Air Eau de Parfum
This Calvin Klein fragrance smells both floral and fresh. 
$67 (REGULARLY $96)
Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush
The Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush "removes 99.5% of dirt, makeup residue, dead skin cells & blackheads while reducing the visibility of pores," as stated on the website.
$169 (REGULARLY $199)
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stock up on the cult-favorite Stila liquid eyeliner. 
$18 (REGULARLY $22)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
This multi-purpose hot air brush from Revlon has over 31,000 global ratings and a 4.5-star rating. 
$34 (REGULARLY $50)
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel moisturizer aims to boost hydration without clogging the pores. 
$15 (REGULARLY $18)
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
If you have sensitive skin, try this lightweight moisturizer from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty. 
$26 (REGULARLY $30)
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
The Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener is formulated with a trio of peptides to help "tighten, firm and smooth the look of crow's feet, fine lines, deep wrinkles and puffiness around the eye area with temporary skin tighteners," stated on the website. 
$19 (REGULARLY $38)
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk
The non-greasy, fast-absorbing La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk provides protection from UVA and UVB rays. 
$15 (REGULARLY $36)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
This set comes with two of Mario Badescu's popular Facial Sprays. 
$10 (REGULARLY $14)
MaxKare Foot Spa/Bath Massager
Have the spa experience at home with this foot spa bath that heats up, creates calming bubbles and vibrates to massage the feet. 
$42 (REGULARLY $49)

