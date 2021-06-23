Walmart is having their own summer sale right now. The retailer is throwing a Deals for Days event with offers across many categories, including: electronics, home, toys, fashion and beauty, from June 20 to 23.

Use those competitive rollback prices to your advantage and stock up on summer staples such as patio furniture, beauty products, warm-weather clothing, new home decor, portable electronics and luggage.

Standout deals include a Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, Apple AirPods Pro, Lenovo Chromebook Laptop, Apple Watch Series 3, Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop and Beats Solo Pro Headphones.

See below for discounts from Walmart we are loving. And if you haven't signed up for Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus, you might want to do that now for free shipping and other perks.

FYI: If you're shopping in-store, Walmart is focused on social distancing and controlling the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees are giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and requiring face masks.

Shop the best current deals at Walmart, below.

Home Improvement and Decor

Outdoors - Furniture and Grilling

Kitchen

Smart Home

TVs and Projectors

Beauty

Clothing

Computers and Tablets

Smart Watches and Watches

Headphones and Speakers

Health

Kids

